Porsche gives its fans a series of lessons on the world of cars and everything you need to know to become an expert without leaving home in this quarantine

Porsche He seeks to continue to satisfy his followers during this quarantine, and now offers an interesting series of lessons ranging from photography to cars, up to custom design and art, all with the firm intention that you develop your skills in the photographic field.

Those in charge of delivering these lessons are some of the most creative people in the world of cars, such as Richard Pardon, Official photographer for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, whose car images have appeared on the covers of some of the major car magazines.

According to the Forbes portal, Pardón will share one topic a day on the social channels of Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom on Twitter and @Porsche_Newsroom on Instagram) and in the official section of Porsche at Drivetribe.

Porsche Macan 2019.

Credit: Courtesy Porsche.

The shared lessons will show from the equipment you can use to take pictures, as well as the best apps for image editing and how to use light to make the most of vehicle shapes and lines.

Among the top tips Pardon offers to become an expert car photographer are:

Making the most of mobile phone cameras will always allow you to be ready to capture an image of cars. In addition there are thousands of applications that can transform a good image into a brilliant one, one of them is “Lightroom”, “VSCO”, which are perfect for adding filters, there is also “Unfold”, which allows creating a design for the stories of Instagram.

When it comes to moving car photos, adjusting the shutter speed allows you to freeze an image (fast speed), or to create a dynamic effect that can add motion blur (slow speed). “To make the image static, I use a fast shutter speed (1/500 or more), this freezes the image and eliminates motion blur.”

Porsche Cayenne 2019.

Credit: Courtesy Porsche.

Lighting: “For me the interesting part is not the light, but the shadow. It tells a story: where the light came from, how high or low it was, how far away it was. It’s amazing what you can do with light to make a car shape look different. “

The famous photographer will share tips like those mentioned above and many more, and best of all, it’s free. It is certainly valuable information to share through the aforementioned Porsche social networks that you can not miss.

