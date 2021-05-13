Porsche Macan EV: These “spy” images confirm your test drive

The Porsche macan was the model that consolidated the SUV offer of the German company. If with the Cayenne they gave a blow of effect and silenced their mouths, with it their hegemony was confirmed. The problem is that the SUV segment is the first to succumb to “Charms” of electrification And the Volkswagen Group does not want the Macan to lose step. So, as we announced some time ago, the new one will host this technology in its range.

To shape the Porsche Macan EV Stuttgart engineers have been working for a while. As we already knew, it is developed on the new PPE platform that for the last few years they have been designing. In fact, it will be the first model of the German consortium to be built on these ‘foundations’. Now, to announce their arrival, the brand’s marketing managers have published a series of “spy” photos of your validation tests.

The Porsche Macan EV has a clear objective: to be the sportiest model in the segment

If we take a look at the spy pictures posted by Porsche we can see several test mules. Their “clothing” is a more or less dense camo cloak, so talking about the possible design that the next generation of the Macan EV could wear is a waste of time. Of course, everything points to the frontal, the optical and some more design elements will be inspired by the lines recently released by the spectacular Taycan.

The important thing about the published material has to do with the technology that revolves around the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. Yes, because those responsible for the model want it to be a reference in its segment. To do this, together with the validation tests on roads open to traffic, they have carried out hundreds of hours of digital simulations. Not surprisingly, he still has millions of miles of testing to go, both in real life and virtually.

All this Herculean effort will serve to adjust technical elements such as the 800 volt load or the reliability of the powertrain in adverse weather conditions. Amen from the weight containment necessary for your driving dynamics to be at high altitude. In addition, we cannot forget that together with the Macan EV they will arrive internal combustion versions, so all of them have yet to complete their technical verification process.

According statements by Michael Steiner, Executive Member of the Board of Porsche …

“The endurance tests in closed test facilities and public roads in real life conditions they are still indispensable to ensure that the vehicle structure, operational stability and reliability of hardware, software and all functions meet our high quality standards »

We will have to arm ourselves with patience, because its arrival is scheduled for the year 2023. However, spy photographers and some other indiscreet leaks will make us happy to wait.

Source – Porsche