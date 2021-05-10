Porsche macan electric will arrive in 2023

From speculation and open secret, to confirmation by the brand itself, the All-electric variant of the Porsche Macan continues on its way to become a reality And having completed a series of digital and on-track tests at the Porsche Development Center in Weissach it is now heading to the streets to finish its development and start commercialization in 2023.

The first tests consist of digital prototypes that replicate in great detail all the characteristics of the vehicle and, in this case, helped to focus on topics such as the aerodynamics, power management and acoustics vital in the development of an electric vehicle. This allows faults of any kind to be identified before going on to manufacture a real prototype, helping to reduce costs.

Porsche Electric Macán in tests

These tests also help to know the temperature flows to be able to control it, not so much when the vehicle is running but during fast charging at high powers and more if it is carried out in a high temperature environment. For running operation, what is called ‘seat box’, where the vehicle cabin is recreated so that both experts and non-experts can test all the operation and ergonomics.

Once all the information from the digital tests had been compiled, then it was time to apply it to real prototypes that are about to go out to different routes around the world, with a goal of about three million kilometers traveled, a phase that continues to be vital in the development of any vehicle including of course the electric Porsche Macan.

Michael Steiner, Member of the Board of Directors of Porsche AG responsible for Research and Development, says that “Endurance tests in closed facilities and on public roads under real conditions are still indispensable to ensure that the structure of the vehicle, as well as the stability of operation and reliability of the hardware, the software and of all the functions fulfill our high standards of quality ”.

Now, what is known about the specifications that the electric Porsche Macan will have? It will feature the same 800-volt architecture of the Taycan, will debut the Premium Electric Platform (PPE) and it is planned to be “the sportiest model in the segment.” Regarding design, little or nothing is known, although one of the images would make us think that it would have an SUV coupe variant, and at the moment it does not know what its final name will be.

On the other hand, since the adoption of electric vehicles is not advancing as fast or at the same pace in the different markets of the world, the current Porsche Macan with a combustion engine will continue to be marketed along with its electrical variant at least initially. Although technically it will not be the same, because later in the year the brand will present an update of this model.

