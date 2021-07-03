Porsche issues recall for taycan

In May it became known that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had received complaints from some owners of the Porsche Taycan for a “loss of power while driving at any speed and without prior notice.” After an investigation, Porsche confirmed that it will have to call for a review to 43,000 units of this model to correct the fault that has already been identified.

According to Porsche, the problem is due to a software failure in the power inverter that communicates the engine control module with the Taycan’s engines, and that there are no specific circumstances for this to happen but it is sudden and without any “symptoms” or prior warning.

Porsche Taycan 2021

Internal tests carried out by Porsche during the investigation into this situation yielded an occurrence of 0.3%; despite reports from some owners, no accidents of any kind have occurred as a result of this failure. Likewise, the Taycan is the only model of the brand in which this happens, but 58 cases have also been reported with this same incident in the Audi e-tron GT.

Of those 58 Audi, the brand reports that 46 have already received the correction of the fault. Meanwhile, Porsche issued the recall for 43,000 units of the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo model year 2020 and 2021, and with production prior to June 2021, which must be taken to a service center to apply the necessary correction.

In this regard, Porsche reported that “The update is now available, has been implemented in production and a number of customer vehicles have already received it. Dealers will update new vehicles in their inventory before they are delivered to customers. Affected customers will be notified this month and their vehicles will be repaired in a short visit to the dealership at no cost and at their shortest convenience. ”

