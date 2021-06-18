Porsche is working on an audio system that creates music according to driving so that each journey has its own soundtrack

At Porsche, they are testing a new aural entertainment system that goes a different way than integrating streaming services into the control panels of cars with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other systems. Your idea is something like that the music put the road or our route.

We do not mean that the musical thread of our journeys are rattles, vibrations and other sounds that are produced during driving, but that the music is created according to the driving. This is the “Soundtrack My Life” project, a system that takes aspects such as acceleration, velocity, and centrifugal force to generate the music.

Let the “brum-brum” be “chan-chan”

According to Porsche, the driver will select the style of music he prefers and the system starts playing, so that a series of algorithms take the driving data to adjust the music to what happens: braking, accelerating, etc. Hence the main claim is have new music every time.

What the system does is access a base of pre-composed parts and, depending on acceleration, centrifugal force and speed, it does a remix. In other words, more than a composer as such, Sountrack My Life is a DJ.

Along with the car system, they have developed an app for the mobile, although they have not yet decided whether this would hold up from finally offering Sountrack My Life as a product. It would be about using geolocation systems so that the system could create specific themes in specific locations, almost like a game (“unlocking” sites).

Norman Friedenberger, responsible for the project, explains that this adaptive sound technology “is not based on the idea of ​​personalized lists or simply adapting the tempo and pitch of pre-existing music to the speed of the car”, but from create an individual and unique experience every time. Something that may be more striking to those who do not prefer to listen to their favorite radio programs, podcasts or topics.

It is a simple idea, which they have been working on for two years, and at the same time original because we have not seen it before. Of course, as we said, it is not something that is clearly going to be preferred to streaming taking into account the reception and the options that exist, so we will see if Porsche ends up including it in their cars.