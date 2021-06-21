Porsche invests in the creation of a high-performance battery factory

Porsche, the brand belonging to the Volkswagen Group, has announced the establishment of a joint-venture with the German company Customcells. Its objective is to develop its own high-performance batteries for electric vehicles.

Through this agreement, Porsche, which will hold 80% of the company, You can reduce your dependence on external providers. Asian companies such as LG Chem (LG’s battery division), Panasonic, CATL or BYD, to name a few, are currently leading this market.

The batteries produced by Porsche and Customcells could bring different advantages. The goal, according to Porsche, is to reduce loading times significantly, improve energy density and reduce the amount of raw material necessary for production. Another objective of the joint-venture is to lower battery production costs, which will make electric cars cheaper. The batteries, which will have material silicon anode, will also offer greater resistance to high temperatures.

The battery factory is expected to generate a production of 100 kilowatt hours, which is equivalent to the batteries needed to 1,000 cars per year. The facilities will be located in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, will initially have 13 employees from both companies and will be increased to 80 in 2025. The first electric cars with batteries from Porsche will arrive in 2024

Volkswagen is committed to electric mobility in all its brands, including Porsche

Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery production facilities across Europe. The company also wants to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructures globally with the aim of increasing the market for electric vehicles, including the Porsche Taycan, the VW ID.3, the VW ID.4 or the Cupra Born. .

Seat, with the help of the Government of Spain and Iberdrola, will build its first battery factory for electric vehicles in Spain. The plant will be located a few kilometers from the Seat factory in Martorell (Barcelona), and its objective is to manufacture batteries for its electric vehicles. Despite the fact that the public-private consortium between the Volkswagen Group, Iberdrola and the Government is now official, the car company is open to new partners to improve the production of batteries for its future electric cars.

