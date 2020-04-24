Members of WEC bib number 92 meet weekly to catch up

Now his main concern is to know how all the engine calendars look

Zurlinden, director of competition, assumes that there will be coincidence of dates

Porsche’s competition department is concerned about the accumulation of races and championships in the second half of 2020, which could lead to incompatibilities on the agenda. Its director, Pascal Zurlinden, explains that it is impossible to know when the races will resume.

The Stuttgart brand maintains contact with its pilots during this pandemic. WEC Car 92 holds at least one weekly meeting to discuss any developments. One of the hottest points is the distribution of the calendar, which seems chaotic because of the funnel that the coronavirus has generated.

Motorsports is paralyzed by the health crisis, but all the championships evaluate how they can save the furniture to avoid giving up the 2020 season. It occurs in Formula E and the WEC, but also in the world of Gran Turismo, where Porsche has a widespread presence.

“The calendar is evolving very fast,” explains Pascal Zurlinden, director of Porsche Motorsport, at a press conference with the presence of SoyMotor.com. “We will have all the races and championships concentrated in a space of three, four or five months. We are talking to the pilots to see how we can do it without there being coincidences. It will be a challenge. ”

“Until now there were only coincidences in a couple of races, but we have to wait for the schedules to be clear. But there are some programs that are from the factory and we will have to manage everything as we can so that our clients are happy.”

The next appointment of the Endurance World Championship is the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorhcamps, on August 15. But Zurlinden says that “it is impossible to know when we will start, because the situation is constantly changing and we are just passengers in this situation.” Their pilots don’t have them all either.

“I’m not sure,” says Kevin Estre. “I am optimistic and I want to think that we can start very soon, that the first race will be Spa-Francorchamps on August 15 … But the laws of each country change every week, so it is very difficult to know. The sooner it is, the better for everyone”.

Despite the lack of competition, the team maintains regular contact to keep up to date with how everyone is doing. In the case of the WEC number 92, which Kevin Estre shares with Michael Christensen, the pilots turn to new technologies to talk to their engineers.

“We are fortunate to live in a world where it is easy to keep in touch with WhatsApp, Skype and other solutions,” adds Estre. “In car 92 we have set ourselves the standard of catching up every week. It’s good to stick to certain routines right now, so we send a message every now and then to our mechanics and engineers. We do our best with technology what we have”.

“We talk to our WEC engineers every week,” explains Christensen. “We catch up, although right now we don’t have much to talk about. We talk about what has happened to us. The same with the guys from the factory in Weissach: if there is something to discuss, we will discuss it. And if not, we update. ”

How has the team resolved the activity paralysis? Zurlinden explains that they have prescribed telework in those cases where it is possible and that some of their employees have integrated into the routines of the street car division, to remain active.

“There are people from the competition team who work from home and some of the mechanics are still working. But since the races are still far away, we have people from the competition department in the street car. We are employing more competition people in product”.

One of those routines is physical training. “We got a Porsche show,” says Estre. “We have to train at home. They have given me some tips and exercises that I can do at home, even though I don’t have machines or anything. And then I can go running and do some cycling.”

