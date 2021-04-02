Porsche earned 3,166 million euros in 2020, 13% more than in 2019

272,000 units sold

The operating result was 4,177 million euros, which leaves an operating margin of 14.6% after selling only 3% less cars.



Porsche’s balance sheet figures do not cast doubt on the fact that not only its cars are powerful. In the year of the pandemic, it placed 272,000 units of its sports cars, which is only a 3% decrease compared to 2019. Despite this decrease, the Stuttgart company maintained revenues as a year earlier with 28.6 billion euros.

With this, I achieved an operating result of 4,177 million euros and leaves the operating margin at 14.6%. The objective set by the company during the transformation towards electrification and digitization in 2020 was not to lower than 15% of profitability. With the most severe pandemic of the contemporary era, it has only deviated 4 tenths from the target.

Oliver Blume, the CEO of Porsche AG, explained that the company will continue to invest “15,000 million euros until 2025 for electrification and innovation”. He thanked all Porsche workers for the effort and said they will receive a bonus (only for German employees) of 7,850 euros.

But the most important thing for Porsche is that the forecasts for this year will be positive. “We believe that in 2021 we will return to 15% profitability if economic and social conditions allow it”According to Lutz Meschke, Porsche’s top finance and IT manager.

More future benefits

Meschke went further and said that by 2025 “We are going to improve profits by 10 billion accumulated and then we will improve by 3 billion a year [durante 2026, 2027 y 2028]”.

Meschke explained that “our top priority in the crisis was liquidity. We needed to cut all costs that were not absolutely necessary. We protected our business so that we can get back up and running once the crisis is over.” According to the head of Finance, Porsche will achieve these levels of future benefits thanks to the Profitability Program 2025: “The most important thing about our profitability program is that it is not just a savings plan, it is also an innovation program. It is not about cutting costs. It is about optimizing in an intelligent way all our processes and develop new business ideas. “

Sales

Blume was more than satisfied that 20,000 units of the Taycan were sold in 2020, the first 100% electric model in the Porsche range. This model has been joined by the Cross Taycan. “Porsche will sell 50% of its electrified models in 2025; percentage that will be 80% in 2030”.

And for the models that “cannot be 100% electric like our 911, we developed the eFuels together with Siemens so that these vehicles and the classic Porsche can circulate with neutrality of emissions.

Porsche has invested 20 million in a pilot program of eFuels not derived from fossil fuels but from renewable energies, “which begins with the fuel of the cars that we use in competition and even the first filling of the models that leave the factories.”

Blume also recalled that the next generation of the Macan, the brand’s best-selling model, will be 100% electric and arrive, if the pandemic allows it, next year.

The CEO of Porsche also explained that the company be neutral in CO2 emissions by 2030, including the CO2 emitted by their cars during use by their owners. To do this, “we will invest 1,000 million euros in renewable energy to offset” the emissions from these vehicles.

In addition, it will continue to expand its network of fast charging points. Blume said that “300 dealers have 350 kW charging points.” According to him, through Porsche Service charging the user has access to 150,000 recharging points around the world “

In Spain, Porsche has 51 of these 350 kW superchargers Thanks to its agreement with Iberdrola, it has also installed 270 Porsche Destination Charge with more than 400 charging points.

Digitization

As for digitization, Porsche does not stop. Meschke explained that “Porsche will only remain Porsche if we continue to change constantly. We need and want to be even faster. Speed ​​is a strategic value in an era of change such as that of the automobile industry.”

Meschke stated that Porsche customers need to be sure that their data will be processed securely and appropriately. “If we have that data, we can generate products that are tailored to customers.”

In fact in China, the brand’s largest market since 2015, “Our customers are 15 years less on average than Europeans. They demand connected cars. China is setting the trends in the world market and those trends will occur in the US and Europe.”

He also said that “new technology companies enter [en el negocio de la movilidad] that modify the competition with their new business models and their DNA is already digital. That is why digitization with 800 million direct annually to digitization and 150 million in investment in start-up “.

Through the venture capital company, Porsche Ventures, the Stuttgart company is present in 21 companies in China, the US, Europe and Israel and has investments in 8 venture capital funds. Forward 31 is also creating a portfolio of independent international start-ups. We have already invested in 5 start-ups.

“The objective is that in 2025, we will generate benefits from the digital business and the invoicing will be of two digits as we already announced”Meschke said.

