Porsche cayenne turbo gt suv more extreme

In 2004, just two years after the Cayenne was introduced, Porsche launched the Carrera GT with a V10 engine that reached 603 horsepower, a true thoroughbred street sports car derived from racing that looked down on the most extreme supercars of the moment. But now, some 17 years later, it’s your turn to look closely at the familiar SUV.

Sure, this is not just any SUV. A little over a month ago we learned the first data of what would be the most extreme Porsche Cayenne to date, a promise that was backed up last week when it set a record at the Nürburgring and that today it finishes checking with its official presentation.

It is called Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and it is a Cayenne Coupé that has been armed with the V8 twin turbo engine of the Volkswagen Group (the same as the Urus, RS Q8 and Bentayga) and that in this application it is the most powerful V8 that the brand has made: 640 horses. Even without being the most powerful Cayenne (the honor is still reserved for the 671 Turbo S E-Hybrid), it is more than the aforementioned GT had but only part of what makes it the most extreme SUV from Porsche.

Maybe because it surely exceeds two tons Porsche has not revealed the weight of the Cayenne Turbo GT but how could it be otherwise, it has a series of modifications that undoubtedly manage to camouflage all that burden.

Let’s start with the engine. Porsche says it installed new pistons, connecting rods, crankshaft and even distribution chain, and that modified the intake, injection and turbos. The Sports Exhaust exhaust system was specially developed for the Cayenne Turbo GT, with two central outlets at the rear, and the transmission was revised to match 850 Nm of torque.

Ground clearance was reduced by 17mm compared to the Cayenne Turbo Coupé, the air suspension is 15% stiffer, shock absorber tuning recalibrated with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the reduced cabin roll and precision of high-speed cornering are the result of an overhaul of the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) tuning.

Likewise, the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV +) was worked on and the front axle was revised, the negative camber of the front wheels (which are one inch wider than those of the Cayenne Turbo Coupé) was increased by 0.45 ° to accommodate the 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsa wheels developed especially for this new version.

When braking is where the still unknown weight of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT will surely be felt the most and that is why equipped with ceramic discs (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes) 440 mm at the front and 410 mm at the rear.

The performance of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is summarized in the inevitable figures: 0 to 100 km / h in 3.1 seconds, quarter mile in 11.6 seconds and 300 km / h top speed and of course the record time of 7: 38.9 at the Nürburgring.

Regarding the design, the changes to the exterior of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT are mainly focused on the aerodynamics, starting with a new bumper with larger air intakes, a lip on the lower part, carbon fiber roof, rear wing with the carbon fiber ends, a Active spoiler located at the bottom of the rear glass with a 50mm flange and a new diffuser with the aforementioned exhaust outlets in the center. Inside there is space for four occupants, each in a GT chair with a center lined in Alcantara and contrasting stitching, a multifunctional tiller with a yellow mark at the 12 o’clock position and the inevitable emblems of the version and a long list of standard equipment and optional.

Finally, Porsche also debuts the Arctic Gray color with the Cayenne Turbo GT, the new generation of the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system (PCM) with connectivity for Apple Car Play and now also for Android Auto.

In the United States, orders are now open for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT with a base price of $ 180,800 and first deliveries scheduled for early 2022. We are waiting for Autoelite, the exclusive importer of Porsche in Colombia, to confirm the price and dates of this new model for our country and we will update as soon as we have the data.

