Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: 640 hp to be the new king of SUVs on the circuit

Porsche still had a say in the war for the sportiest SUV on the market. And now the Lamborghini Urus, Bentayga Speed ​​and Audi RS Q8 have a new rival to beat, It is called Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, it has 640 hp without any trace of electrification and is a punch over the monthto show that when it comes to beating times, nobody like the German brand to achieve it.

The name of Cayenne Turbo GT is a totally unknown denomination in the model to date, and in fact it will be associated exclusively with the coupe version of this SUV. This name also restructures the range, since Although the 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid version will continue to be the top of the range, the Turbo GT becomes the sportiest variant by right despite being the second most powerful.

At a visual level, this version is characterized by integrating a new body kit where the use of carbon fiber stands out for different parts of the bodywork such as the roof or the new diffuser, double central exhaust made of titanium, 22 “golden alloy wheels, a front bumper with larger air intakes and a new lower lip or a new spoiler on the movable rear wing.

Inside, a more sporty atmosphere has been sought with the intensive use of alcantara for the upholstery, with a specific 4-seater configuration and having as the main novelty the premiere of a new generation of the brand’s infotainment system, the PCM 6.0 which for the first time will be compatible with Android Auto in addition to Apple CarPlay.

Of course, it is in the technical section where this Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT stands out the most. The main change is in its 4.0 V8 Twin-Turbo engine that has been improved to develop 640 hp of maximum power and 850 Nm of maximum torque. At the same time, the 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox has been revised to improve its response, in addition to having a new setup for the all-wheel drive system and electronic controls, seeking at all times to achieve an improvement in performance and performance. in its sportiest driving modes.

The suspension has been revised to lower the height of the Turbo GT by 17 mm, in addition to stiffening its air springs by 15%. The brakes are carboceramics with 440mm discs on the front axle and 410mm on the rear axle. Also a new PZero Corsa tire has been developed together with Pirelli, adding new drops for the front wheels (-0.45 °), resulting in a time of 7: 38.9 at the Nürburgring (the 20,832 km route).

If we focus on pure and hard figures, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is capable of doing the 0-100 Km / h in 3.3 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 297 km / h. While the Bentayga will continue to outperform this Cayenne in top speed, in acceleration and performance on the circuit, Porsche regains its crown.