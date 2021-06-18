Porsche cayenne turbo coupe nurburgring record

Last month we told you about a new variant of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe that the brand was preparing to face the fastest SUVs, such as the Lamborghini Urus or the Audi RS Q8, and although they still do not reveal more details about it, they did announce that He was already spinning at the Nürburgring and also set a new record there.

Porsche Cayenne Coupé, Nürburgring record

Completing the lap in 7: 38.925, this future Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé took away its sister, the Audi RS Q8, the record for the fastest SUV, with test driver Lars Kern at the helm. Even if it reaches the 631 horsepower that is rumored it would not be the most powerful variant (it will still be the Turbo S E-Hybrid with its 671 horsepower), but it is not its goal and this lap time proves it.

Let Lars Kern say so: “For the first few meters on the Nordschleife on this Cayenne, you are tempted to turn around and make sure you are actually sitting in a spacious SUV. Its high precision steering and stable rear axle gave me a lot of confidence in the Hatzenbach section.. It changed direction with lightning speed in fast corners like between Hohe Acht and Eiskurve, without ‘dancing’ or a tendency to understeer ”.

The key is in the set-up they defined for this future variant of the Cayenne Coupé, which as we mentioned earlier, includes a great aerodynamic work, a package to reduce the total weight, reprogramming of the 4.0-liter twin turbo engine, revision of the transmission and traction system, among others. In addition, Porsche confirmed that the record was made using Pirelli P-Zero Corsa wheels, the same with which the production version will leave the factory.

Porsche Cayenne Coupé, Nürburgring record