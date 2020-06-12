It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 4.5 seconds

Its starting price in Spain is 131,833 euros

The Porsche Cayenne GTS 2021 arrives again with a V8 engine after having a six-cylinder in the previous generation. Its power is 460 horses and it is sold in Spain from 131,833 euros.

The Porsche Cayenne GTS 2021 is the new generation of one of the most attractive versions in terms of design of the SUV. However, it is below in power compared to the Turbo and the two hybrids. As rivals can be considered the BMW X5, the Mercedes-Benz GLE or the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS 2021: EXTERIOR

The Porsche Cayenne GTS 2021 It is an SUV that maintains the proportions of the rest of the versions for sale. Therefore, it measures 4.93 meters long, 1.98 wide and 1.68 high. The wheelbase is 2.89 meters.

The wheels of this version are RS Spyder Design with 21 inches in size. Red brake calipers protrude through them.

The headlights of the Cayenne GTS are led and with the Porsche Dynamic Light System. In the rear area there are pilots and a strip of dark-tinted rear led lights. Also black are the front air intakes, the side window trims, the sports exhaust system outlets, as well as the letters Porsche and those corresponding to the model designation on the rear.

At the rear the exhaust outlets are located on the sides. In this version there is no option to equip the outlets in the central area as it happens in the Cayenne GTS Coupé.

PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Porsche Cayenne GTS 2021 It stands out for the large amount of Alcantara present. This material is found at points such as the steering wheel, roof, seat center panels, and center console and door armrests. Polished black aluminum accents add a sportier touch.

Sports seats come standard and allow eight-way power adjustment.

The GTS designation is visible on the front doors, door sills, rev counter and headrest.

The GTS inner pack it is optional and adds additional color details in carmine red or crayon for elements such as decorative stitching.

In the center of the dashboard is a 12.3-inch screen exactly like that of the other versions that stands out for its great performance and clear distribution.

The boot of this version of the Porsche Cayenne has a capacity of 772 liters.

PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS 2021: MECHANICAL

The Porsche Cayenne GTS 2021 leave out the previous-generation six-cylinder engine to return to the original V8. This time it is a 4.0-liter double turbo that develops 460 horsepower and a maximum torque of 620 Newton meter. This is 20 horsepower and 20 Newton meter more than the engine of the previous Cayenne GTS.

The gearbox associated with the engine is eight-speed Tiptronic S, while the drive system is four-wheel drive.

The Porsche Cayenne GTS accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 4.5 seconds if you have the Sport Chrono package, which allows you to announce a top speed of 270 kilometers / hour.

The average fuel consumption of this version of the SUV is between 11.2 and 11.4 liters per 100 kilometers according to the old NEDC approval protocol.

The suspension has steel springs and lowers the height of the car by 20 millimeters. As an option there is a three-chamber air suspension that allows another reduction of ten millimeters. Incorporates Porsche Active Suspension Management, which can actively control the damping hardness. Also standard is the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus.

The braking system is made up of 390 mm gray cast iron discs at the front and 358 at the rear. Optionally, the Porsche Surface Coated Brake can be installed, which makes tungsten carbide-coated discs available to the customer, or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake.

Steering rear axle and active roll stabilization system Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control are optional.

PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS 2021: PRICE

The price of the Porsche Cayenne GTS 2021 starts in Spain from 131,833 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/12/2020 Porsche presents the new Cayenne GTS 2021.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard