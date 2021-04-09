Porsche cayenne electric would arrive in 2024

A report from the Autoweek portal indicates that Porsche would be starting work on an electric version of the Cayenne, which would hit the market between 2024 and 2025 to complement the range of this SUV, as well as to accompany the electric Macan that will begin production in 2022.

According to Autoweek, their sources in Stuttgart indicate that Stefan Weckbach, who was in charge of Porsche’s electric vehicle program since 2016 and who was in charge of the development of the Taycan, has become the Cayenne development team. “The only thing this can mean is that eventually the Cayenne will also be electric,” the source said.

Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

This eventual electric Porsche Cayenne would use the PPE platform developed together with Audi and while it is too early to talk about powertrains, It would not hurt to point out that some version shares mechanics with the Taycan. In that case, we could be talking about an electric Cayenne with around 750 horsepower, an electric motor on each axis and batteries between 71 and 83.7 kWh.

To reach the market between 2024 and 2025, new electric Porsche Cayenne would benefit from a mid-life upgrade of this model and would not only be available in its normal body but also as a Cayenne Coupé.