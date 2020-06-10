The engine is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8

It is located between the S and Turbo versions

The Porsche Cayenne Coupé GTS 2021 will be presented imminently with a more aggressive aesthetic typical of versions baptized with these acronyms and with a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 460 horsepower.

The new Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS 2021 it has leaked without camouflage, which anticipates an imminent release. It will be the intermediate step between the versions S and Turbo, and therefore a rival to a SUV with a coupe body like the BMW X6, the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe or the Audi Q8.

PORSCHE CAYENNE COUPÉ GTS 2021: EXTERIOR

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS 2021 will keep the dimensions of the other versions for sale. That is, we will be before an SUV 4.93 meters long, 1.98 wide and 1.67 high. The wheelbase will be 2.89 meters.

This version GTS It will have specific elements such as wheels, through which red brake calipers will appear. In the rear, in addition to a spoiler painted in black to match the mirror caps and the identifying inscription, it will offer a prominent diffuser from which two exhaust vents will appear, both arranged in a central position but separated from each other.

PORSCHE CAYENNE COUPÉ GTS 2021: INTERIOR

Inside of Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS 2021 there will be a great role for the Alcantara, including steering wheel, which will come in a dark color with contrasting stitching in red. This last color will have a prominent role in the control panel, since the rev counter will have a dotted background.

In the center of the dashboard there will be a 12.3-inch screen exactly like that of the other versions, in which it stood out for its great operation and clear distribution.

The boot capacity of the Porsche Cayenne Coupé GTS 2021 has yet to be discovered. It should be remembered in this regard that the base Coupé has 625 liters, a figure that drops to 600 in the Turbo variant due to the space requirements of the mufflers prior to the tailpipes.

PORSCHE CAYENNE COUPÉ GTS 2021: MECHANICAL

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS 2021 It will be powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 like the Panamera GTS. That means that the SUV will have 460 horsepower and a maximum torque of 620 Newton meter.

The gearbox associated with the engine will be eight-speed PDK, while the drive system will be total.

The French media actu.auto.fr ensures that this variant of the SUV will accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in 4.5 seconds if you have the Sport Chrono package, which will allow you to announce a top speed of 270 km / hour.

PORSCHE CAYENNE COUPÉ GTS 2021: PRICE

The price of the Porsche Cayenne Coupé GTS 2021 will be between that of the S and that of the Turbo, which start in our country of 115,408 and 169,029 euros respectively.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/10/2020 The final appearance of the Porsche Cayenne Coupé GTS is filtered.

