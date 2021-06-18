Porsche cars will be able to compose music

Porsche is working on developing an innovative feature for its future cars: will be able to compose original music while you drive. This curious function is called “Soundtrack My Life”; is a system that uses background music samples and combines them according to the driver’s driving style and conditions.

According to Autoblog, the prototype works like video game music. It is dynamic and adapts to changes in acceleration and speed, or to the centrifugal force in the car. But what the German automaker wants to make clear is that it does not select tracks from a playlist, but instead uses an algorithm to mix parts that are part of its original library and adapts them to handling in real time.

All users have to do is select a style of music, and Porsche takes care of the rest. The company teamed up with composer Boris Salchow, who was responsible for creating many of the music samples that “Soundtrack My Life” uses.

This new technology is not about custom playlists or simply adjusting the tempo and pitch of existing music to match the speed of the car. It’s about creating an individual sound experience from a construction kit with a variety of sounds and musical structures on the go. […] In this way, it will sound different for everyone and will be unique like the trip itself. Norman Friedenberger, Head of the Porsche “Soundtrack My Life” project

With “Soundtrack My Life”, Porsche proposes a radical change in multimedia consumption while traveling. Logically, it is very difficult today to think that drivers abandon deeply ingrained customs such as tuning in to a radio station or listening to music via streaming. However, the German firm proposes an innovative alternative to traditional content.

As the Porsche system is based on the car’s own parameters (speed, intensity of acceleration and braking, etc.) and in the driving context (road, city, traffic jam), the algorithm is capable of creating original music permanently, and potentially forever. This would ensure car occupants not listen to the same piece twice, abandoning the linear experience of a conventional music service.

It is not yet known if “Soundtrack My Life” will actually reach the next cars of the German brand. The prototype was adapted to a smartphone application and Porsche claims that could be launched from 2022, if it is decided to evolve its development.

