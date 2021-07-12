Porsche, Bugatti and Rimac create hypercar joint venture

Enlarge

ACD July 10, 2021

Rimac and Bugatti join their paths, under the Porsche umbrella, creating a joint venture for the development of future hypercars.

German automaker Porsche and Croatian electric car manufacturer Rimac create a joint venture incorporating Volkswagen’s high-performance Bugatti brand. The new “joint venture”, called Bugatti-Rimac, will have the mission of becoming a hypercar manufacturer from the last quarter of this year.

“Bugatti and Rimac are a perfect match for each other and both contribute important assets ”, explains Mate Rimac, creator and president of Rimac and now also CEO of the new Bugatti-Rimac. “Together we will pool our knowledge, our technology and our assets with the aim of creating very special projects in the future.”

Joint venture for the hypercars of the future

The first vehicles to be manufactured within this alliance are the well-known Bugatti Chiron and Rimac Nevera, which each company will continue to manufacture independently. However, the company has already advised of its future plans: “The jointly developed Bugatti models are planned for the long term”.

Bugatti-Rimac is expected to have about 430 employees. This includes 300 at the company’s headquarters in Croatia, where Rimac is based, and 130 at the Bugatti factory in Molsheim, France. The companies stated that all Bugatti models will continue to be produced at the iconic French factory.

Shareholder, Rimac will have a 55 percent stake in the joint venture, while Porsche will have the remaining 45 percent.. Bugatti shares will be transferred from Volkswagen, which owns Porsche and Bugatti, to Porsche and then Rimac, the companies clarified. The funny thing is that Porsche already owns a 24 percent stake in Rimac.

The German sports car brand will play a role as strategic partner in the new joint venture. Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche, and Lutz Meschke, CFO also of Porsche, will be members of the Supervisory Board of Bugatti-Rimac.