“Porsche bought in 2020 material and services from Spanish suppliers for 100 million euros”

JAIME HERNNDEZ

Madrid

Updated on Monday, April 5, 2021 – 10:08

The Vice President of Purchasing at Porsche AG has led the change in the brand’s supplier fleet as it drifts towards the electric vehicle.

Profits. Porsche earned 3,166 million euros in 2020, 13% more than in 2019

Uwe-Karsten Stdter, Vice President of Purchasing at Porsche AG and member of the Board of Management, is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in the automotive industry in this field. At 64, he has spent 47 years at the Volkswagen Group with various responsibilities in the Purchasing area and, of them, three in Seat, where his love for Spain and his good knowledge of our country were born, to which he is now even joined by family ties that allow him to visit it frequently. For a decade, he has managed Porsche purchases worldwide, during which time the department’s staff has doubled to have 580 employees and the turnover has increased from 2,000 to 9,000 million euros.

In an exclusive interview with EL MUNDO, shortly after announcing the company’s results last year, Stdter revealed that “in 2020, Porsche AG acquired material and services from Spanish suppliers for a value of around 100 million euros” . Among the companies here that the sports car manufacturer works with, the following stand out: Gestamp, which is producing the battery box for the next generation Porsche Macan (which will be 100% electric), as well as the Grupo Antolin and other electrical components, wiring, and logistics companies. “We are very satisfied with all of them, we maintain constant communication and they are very open and active when implementing new technologies. We are optimistic with the evolution that the auxiliary industry in Spain is experiencing and I believe that the installation of a battery factory in your country will be a reality“.

Contact with suppliers

Another aspect that the head of Porsche Purchasing highlighted in favor of Spanish suppliers is their commitment to sustainability. “For us, the neutral carbon footprint throughout the value chain is a key issue. We have conducted a survey among our suppliers and 60% are committed to decarbonization in their company. We will support and establish a joint strategy with all those who are willing to follow this path and I believe that the Spanish are in a very good starting position due to the number of hours of sunshine they have. “

The coronavirus and its repercussions also focused much of the conversation. “We had to stop production for six weeksBut we were in very close contact with the suppliers to help them and ensure that everything was running as normal as soon as we got back to making cars, “says Stdter.

Proof of good management is that Porsche’s production in 2020 has only fallen by 3% and that the company’s financial results have been among the best in the sector, with a profitability of 14.6%. In addition, the first quarter of 2021 has gone very well and the supply chain remains stable. What this crisis has done is that it slightly changes the philosophy of just in time and has forced redesign logistics. “We now accumulate a volume of parts stock of about two weeks, which we stock between ourselves and the suppliers, some of which are new and have already been installed near Zuffenhausen (where the main Porsche plant is located).”

SEMICONDUCTORS

He acknowledges that the so-called semiconductor crisis exists and affects not only the automobile industry but many others, “although not all equally. There are brands for which it is a real problem, but we, for now, have not had supply interruptions and we defend ourselves thanks to calibrating the situation daily and we optimize production planning. “However, Stdter says that at least until the second quarter of 2021 it is not foreseeable that the situation will be clarified.

In recent years, Porsche has between 20% and 25% new suppliers, most of them specialized in the high voltage area due to this transition to electric mobility, although it is trying to move previous partners towards these new technologies. “Electric cars are 10% more expensive than combustion models and we cannot pass all that amount on to the buyer. We work to be more competitive and lower the price of the components, while maintaining the quality to which our customers are accustomed. “

“Even so, and with the rise in the importance that electrics are going to have in the Porsche range, we continue to set our profitability target above 15%“, explains this key member of the Board of Directors of the company that has decided to retire. On June 1, he will be replaced in his position, Barbara Frenkel, the first woman with an armchair on the Council.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

