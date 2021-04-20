After entering the Chinese market in 2021, Porsche is celebrating its 20 years of presence in that country and what better way to commemorate it than with a special edition: the Porsche 911 Turbo S China 20th Anniversary Edition. Consisting of a purely aesthetic package, this commemorative version is already available to order.

Although the brand does not clarify how many units this special edition will be limited to, the truth is that surely there will not be many and it will become a collector’s item from now on. The development of the Porsche 911 Turbo S China 20th Anniversary Edition was in charge of the customization department Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur which defined five colors: Gulf Orange, Star Ruby Red, Mint Green, Viola Purple and Oslo Blue (in pictures).

Distinguishing the Porsche 911 Turbo S China 20th Anniversary Edition on the outside is the decoration composed of a line that runs through the hood, roof and rear wing, the number 20 on the doors accompanied by the word Porsche at the bottom, emblems that refer to the name on the central posts and on the door sills, as well as an additional one on the dash.

As we mentioned above, it is only a cosmetic package and therefore the Porsche 911 Turbo S China 20th Anniversary Edition has no mechanical changes. Namely, It has 650 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque that allow it to reach 100 km / h from a standstill in 2.7 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 330 km / h.

The announced price for the Porsche 911 Turbo S China 20th Anniversary Edition will be 3,114,500 yuan, just over 1,700 million Colombian pesos, at the change of the day.

