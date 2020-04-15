Sold with both Coupé and Cabrio bodywork

It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 2.7 seconds

The Porsche 911 Turbo 2020 has been presented with both a Coupé and Cabrio bodywork and with an engine that develops up to 650 horsepower in the case of the ‘S’ version. Its price in Spain starts from 249,963 euros.

He Porsche 911 Turbo 2020 It is the most powerful and capable version of the eighth generation of the German sports car. Its release, initially scheduled for a 2020 Geneva Motor Show that was eventually canceled by the coronavirus, has brought with it only the ‘S’ variant, the most radical of the two expected. It is available with both bodywork Coupe as Cabrio.

PORSCHE 911 TURBO 2020: OUTDOOR

The dimensions of the new Porsche 911 Turbo 2020 they grow considerably. The body increases 45 millimeters in width on the front axle to reach 1.84 meters, while in the rear the increase is 20 millimeters. The track width is also modified –42 millimeters greater at the front and 10 millimeters at the rear–, in addition to incorporating optimized aerodynamics and wheels of different sizes on each axle. In the front they are 20 inch with 255/35 tires, while in the rear they are 21 inch with 315/30 tires.

The front of the Porsche 911 Turbo 2020 It now has wider air intakes on its front, matrix led headlights with dark inserts and a folding front spoiler. The rear wing is again one of the main aesthetic claims. For its part, the rear fins integrate the air intakes, while the exhaust pipes, rectangular in shape, have a high-gloss black finish.

He Porsche 911 Turbo S 2020 has the system PAAthat is, the Active Aerodynamics Porsche. It was released in the previous generation of the 911 Turbo, launched in 2014. With a Cx of 0.33 that is achieved with the most efficient arrangement of mobile elements, the German sports car is also capable of increasing aerodynamic load by 15% thanks to the active front deflector and rear spoiler.

Newly developed cooling air vents allow lower air resistance to reduce fuel consumption. They are located in the side air intakes and are continuously adjusted to control the flow of cooling air that passes through the radiators. The intelligent energy management system always strives to strike a balance between the current cooling needs, the electricity required for fan operation, and the aerodynamic benefits of air deflectors. The baffles close as fast as possible at speeds starting at 70 km / hour. From 150 they open to achieve the best aerodynamic balance at high speed. Plus, with driving modes Sport, Sport Plus and Wet activated and the Porsche Stability Management –PSM– deactivated gives priority to driving dynamics, the same as pressing the spoiler button. In these cases the deflectors remain open.

It also influences improvement aerodynamics of the German sports car the front deflector, whose extension and retraction takes less time. Three separate segments can be deployed with the help of pneumatic actuators. The two external actuators always work synchronously. The center segment of the front deflector is made of a flexible plastic and can therefore be moved so that the center segment retracts or unfolds when the ends are extended. There are up to three different possible positions.

He rear spoiler, for its part, weighs 440 grams less than the previous one Porsche 911 Turbo. Its structure consists of an upper panel with two layers of carbon fiber reinforced plastic and a lower panel with a layer of fiberglass reinforced plastic. The electrical adjustment of the spoiler, which can be extended and tilted, is mainly done depending on the speed and the selected driving mode. There are the classic Speed ​​and Performance positions, in addition to the new Eco, which prioritizes the least resistance to air; Performance II, with a very small angle of attack at speeds above 260 km / hour; and Wet, with the spoiler fully extended but without being tilted. In the latter case, in combination with the fully retracted front spoiler lip, aerodynamic balance is passed to the rear axle. The result is increased stability that ensures more safety on wet roads.

Finally we must highlight the new function airbrake, which is automatically activated in the case of full braking from a high speed. Both the front spoiler and the rear spoiler are placed in the Performance position, which generates the most air resistance. This achieves a shorter braking distance and better stability during this phase.

PORSCHE 911 TURBO 2020: INTERIOR

Quality and sportiness are mixed inside the new Porsche 911 Turbo 2020. As standard, a leather upholstery with carbon inserts is included, combined with details in soft silver.

Version seats Turbo s of the Porsche 911 They offer up to 18 setting possibilities. The seams they incorporate pay homage to the first 911 Turbo, the 930.

The instrument cluster offers high-quality graphics and logos with Turbo S termination.

The screen of the multimedia system grows to 10.9 inches, and presents a new scheme that allows better manipulation.

PORSCHE 911 TURBO 2020: EQUIPMENT

He Porsche 911 Turbo 2020 Standard features include the GT Sports Steering Wheel, the Sport Chrono Package with the integrated Porsche Track Precision App and the Bose Surround Sound System.

Porsche is going to put on sale two special packages for the 911 Turbo S, one called Lightweight Package and other Sport Package. The first of these reduces the weight of the set thanks to the installation of thinner windows, lighter bacquet-type seats in the front, the removal of the rear seats and adjustments to the sound insulation system in the passenger compartment. This pack also includes options such as the PASM suspension and two large exhaust outlets that replace the four that comes with the standard Turbo S.

For his part, the Sport Package It is intended to further increase the overall sportiness. It features a series of even more aggressive aesthetic details, some glossy black details, darkened silver wheels and differentiated taillights. In addition, the Coupé incorporates carbon fiber in the roof.

PORSCHE 911 TURBO 2020: MECHANICAL

The motor that drives the Porsche 911 Turbo 2020, whether with a Coupé or Cabrio bodywork, it is a 3.8-liter six-cylinder boxer with two turbochargers of variable geometry that is capable of developing 650 horsepower and a maximum torque of 800 Newton meters in its ‘S’ version. This represents an improvement of 70 horsepower and 50 Newton meters with respect to the previous 911 Turbo S. This considerable increase is due to the fact that Porsche has tried by all means that the customer notices a real improvement in the performance of the car. “If we only add 20 or 30 horsepower to such a powerful car it will be difficult to be noticed behind the wheel. We wanted to take a real step in this direction,” said Porsche chief engineer Frank-Steffen Walliser, speaking to Road. & Track.

The gearbox that is associated with the engine is an automatic PDK dual-clutch with eight speeds. This transmits power to the asphalt through all four wheels. In this sense, the differential can distribute considerably more torque to the front wheels, up to 500 Nm, than to the rear wheels. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour is achieved in 2.7 seconds, an improvement of two tenths over the outgoing model, while top speed remains at 330 km / hour.

The engine has points of interest such as a completely redesigned intercooler, the new turbochargers VTG Larger variable geometry with a symmetrical arrangement or electrically regulated relief valves. There are also piezo injectors that improve on response, power, torque, emissions, and the ability to go faster in revs. Also new is the air intake system, in which the inlet and cooling air paths for the intercooler have been changed. In front of the air filters, which have been placed on the rear wings, two other air intakes have been incorporated on the rear hood grille. In this way, the Porsche 911 Turbo 2020 in its ‘S’ version it has four intake intakes with a larger cross section and less resistance, which contributes to improving engine efficiency.

As an option, the Porsche 911 Turbo 2020 can incorporate the adaptive suspension sports chassis Porsche Active Suspension Management –PASM–, which lowers the height of the body by 10 millimeters, and the sports exhaust system with adjustable flaps to generate a higher sound.

PORSCHE 911 TURBO 2020: PRICE

The starting price of Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe in Spain it is 249,963 euros, while its version Cabrio It starts from 265,439 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/15/2020 Porsche details the aerodynamics of the 911 Turbo S 2020. 03/25/2020 Porsche announces the new Lightweight and Sport packages. 03/17/2020 Porsche shows the 911 Turbo S on the move. 03/09/2020 Porsche explains the considerable increase in power of the 911 Turbo S compared to its predecessor. 03/03/2020 Porsche reveals the first images and information of the 911 Turbo S.

