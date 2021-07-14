Porsche 911 Targa | History | Evolution

It was in September 1965 that the first Porsche 911 Targa was presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show. It was not a typical convertible, nor a coupe, but like them, I thought about being able to enjoy open-air driving and safe driving.

The idea of ​​a targa (one of many types of convertibles) was to have a removable roof, a roll bar and a rear window (then plastic) that could be lowered. In this way it was possible to drive with a closed roof, with the roof completely removed, with the central part of the roof removed or simply by lowering the rear window.

The idea succeeded. To the point that all generations of the 911 had this bodywork, which reached other models such as the Porsche 914 or the GT race.

Why a Targa?

The US market demanded convertibles. It was something that had always happened, but the novelty is that the safety laws increased the requirements that they had to meet so as not to pose a danger to their occupants. With the 911 Targa all those who asked to ban convertible cars with a sporty look were solved and put on the stop.

The name was chosen after diving into the history of the brand in search of sporting successes. One of many mythical places was the Targa florio, a competition that takes place on Sicilian roads where those from Stuttgart stood out in the mid-1950s.

The original idea was to call it 911 Flori, but Harald Wagner, Head of Sales, raised simply reducing it to Targa. This Italian word also means registration number and it seems that it was at the last moment, when the catalogs were designed, when it was finally approved.

First generation (901). 1966

In August 1965, Porsche filed the patent proposal for the Targa concept and, from fall 1966, the model complemented the coupe of the 911, 911 S and 912.

Starting in the summer of 1967, the Targas had the option of a fixed, heated rear window made with safety glass, instead of the plastic folding one. This solution became part of the standard equipment only one year later and remained unchanged until 1993.

Second generation (930). 1973

The second generation of the 911, the G series, kept the Targa bodywork. As the model from which it started, it had new bumpers with black bellows on the sides (things of the American legislation, not of the designers, since they had to be able to absorb impacts at 8 km / h without damaging the bodywork).

The roof was unchanged, but it looked different as the brushed stainless steel roll bar could be in black. At this time the 911 Convertible arrived, back in 1983, but it could not with the Targa, which continued to be manufactured even when production of the G series ended in 1989.

Third generation (964). 1988

In the autumn of 1988, the first Porsche 911 with all-wheel drive, the 911 Carrera 4 Type 964, in addition to the powertrains, arrived on the market. Those from Zuffenhausen kept the shape, but 85% of the 911 parts were new in all three bodies.

The 911 Carrera 2 Targa and the 911 Carrera 4 Targa, manufactured until 1993, kept the roll bar and the central part of the removable roof. In two decades, 87,663 Targa units of the first three generations were produced.

Fourth generation (993). nineteen ninety five

The Porsche 911 993 launched a design very different from the previous ones … and of course, it was to be expected that the contemporary 911 Targa was also new. In addition to the front wings they were wider and flatter, the rear was wider and extended straight back. And the Targa changed its silhouette, lose the roll bar.

Its roof was made of heat-insulating tinted glass and ran from the frame of the windshield to the rear, embedded in a longitudinal safety structure. It was divided into sliding segments and had an electric drive to be placed under the rear glass. Why? Well, to eliminate wind noise and not lose the silhouette of the 911 coupe when driving a convertible. Of course, it did not lose the conical rear window.

Fifth generation (996). 2001

In 1997, the fifth generation of the 911 was launched with the Carrera Type 996, with which came the water-cooled six-cylinder boxer engines. The 911 Targa was made to wait until December 2001 and kept the power roof solution, which was larger, up to 1.5 square meters, then the largest glass area in the history of the brand.

Furthermore, the new Targa 996 was the first 911 with a rear glass that could be opened. In this way it was easier to access the rear trunk, with 230 liters of capacity.

Sixth generation (997). 2006

In September 2006 came the sixth generation of the 991 Targa, the Type 997. In principle, it had the same Targa roof design as its predecessor, but won a practical additional rear cover. Made of special glass, it reduced the weight by 1.9 kg. The two high-gloss polished aluminum strips on the edges of the roof stand out.

In the mechanical section there was a notable change: the 911 Targa became only available in the two all-wheel drive variants: The 911 Targa 4 and the 911 Targa 4S, which remained in the update, the Porsche 911 Targa 2008, in which the revised 3.6 boxer engine was mounted.

Seventh generation (991). 2014

In September 2011, the seventh generation of the 911 was presented, in coupe and cabriolet bodywork. We had to wait until January 2014 to see the 911 Targa.

It was the model that launched an avant-garde solution without losing sight of tradition. Like the original 911 Targa, it had the characteristic wide bar in the B-pillar area, the wraparound rear window without C-pillars and a movable roof section over the front seats… which was finally electrically operated.

This version had an important update, the 2016 Porsche 911 Targa, with a new multimedia system, more powerful engines (they gained 20 hp) and also spent 12% less.

Eighth generation (992). 2020

Photos

The 2020 Porsche 911 Targa, united the best of the Porsche 911 (992) in coupe format and the convertible variant: the 911 Cabrio. It applied the changes of the new generation, with the legendary wide roll bar finished in silver as a B-pillar. The roof section above the front seats folds electrically in just 19 seconds.

The initial mechanical range consists of the 911 Targa 4, which squeezes the 3.0-liter six-cylinder biturbo boxer mechanics to the 385 hp and 450 Nm of torque (an increase of 15 CV compared to its predecessor). Above is the 911 Targa 4S the power rises to the 450 hp and 530 Nm of torque. Then came the 911 GTS, with up to 480 hp.