Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur creates a limited edition from 911 Targa 992

The 911 Targa 4S HDE shares the 450 horsepower of the conventional 911 Targa 4S

Pay tribute to the 50s and 60s, and even retrieve a vintage Porsche emblem

Limited to 992 units, it is available from around 180,000 euros

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S HDE or Heritage Design Edition is a convertible sports car from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the customization division of the Stuttgart firm. Pay tribute to the sports cars of the 50s and 60s without giving up the technology and comfort of modern cars. It delivers 450 horsepower and its production is limited to 992 units. Its price is slightly above 180,000 euros. It will hit dealerships in the fall of 2020.

The 911 Targa 4S HDE is the most classic version of the 992 generation Porsche 911 Targa 4S, with which it shares mechanical performance. It is the first of four cars in the Heritage Design Edition series, with which Porsche Manufaktur wants to pay tribute to the brand’s past. The idea of ​​the Germans is to present a vehicle of this family every 18 or 24 months.

PORSCHE 911 TARGA 4S HDE: OUTDOOR

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S HDE measures 4,519 millimeters in length, 1,852 millimeters in width and 1,299 millimeters in height, with a wheelbase of 2,450 millimeters. Its weight has not been confirmed, but the fact that it shares dimensions, mechanics and performance with the base model suggests that it also stands at 1,665 kilos.

Visually, the most obvious aesthetic difference from the original car is the presence of white vinyl on the headlights and on the sides of the car to create the aesthetics of a racing car of yesteryear. At the time of purchasing the vehicle, the driver can indicate which number he wants.

The 911 Targa 4S HDE has multiple details that delight brand enthusiasts. In fact, the emblem that presides over the nose recovers the design that the Porsche emblem had when the original generation of the Porsche 911 was presented in 1964. It is also present on the wheels and the steering wheel.

The vintage emblem is gold-plated and dispenses with black details, which on the modern crest serve to emphasize the words ‘Porsche’ and ‘Stuttgart’. The red color is also more vivid than in its modern configuration. The result is a design that only the most knowledgeable drivers will be able to appreciate in all its dimensions.

The wheels are 20 inches in the front axle and 21 inches in the rear axle, and adopt a silver five-arm arrangement as in the 1967 Porsche 911 S. The brakes are carbon ceramic and black in color, which contributes to the look. ‘ retro ‘of the car.

Another distinctive feature is the inscription in gold letters of the model name in the rear of the car, instead of using silver letters as in the other models. It’s a nod to the Porsches of yesteryear, which used the color silver between the mid-1950s and the 1965 Porsche 912 and the 1968 Porsche 911 T.

The third historical shield is located on the engine cover. It is the emblem of Porsche Heritage, which identifies this model as a member of the Heritage Design Edition series. Its design is inspired by a badge that Porsche awarded in the mid-1950s to drivers over 100,000 kilometers with the original engine.

Boris Apenbrink, director of Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles, refers to the 911 Targa 4S HDE as a “modern classic”. The balance between a machine that pays tribute to the past without neglecting the fruit of decades of years of development.

The 911 Targa 4S HDE is available with a Cherry Metallic red exterior color that is unique to this special series and is also inspired by cars from the 1950s. The driver can also go for the solid colors Black Black and Red Guards Red, for a silver metallic GT Silver Metallic and for a special Crayon gray finish.

PORSCHE 911 TARGA 4S HDE: INTERIOR

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S HDE is the work of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, whose expert hand is appreciated in many quality details. And as with the exterior bodywork, only the most enthusiastic collectors will be able to perceive all the connections with the brand’s past.

From Germany they are especially proud of the seats, as they have successfully recovered the Corduroy, a fabric that the Porsche 356 already used in the 50s. That is why they emphasize that the 911 Targa 4S HDE is a modern classic, because it recovers materials from yesteryear without giving up contemporary development and technology.

The Corduroy of the seats is an improved version of the original, because now the brand’s quality tests are more demanding and it would not have passed them. It is an improved formula that offers the same results as a contemporary fabric, despite being a nod to the past.

The vintage Porsche emblem is present on the steering wheel and headrests. The model name is engraved on the door sills and palm rest. On the far right side of the dashboard is a gold 911 and the numbering of the unit in question, matching the gold letters behind the vehicle.

The driver can choose between a two-tone red-beige interior and a black-beige interior, depending on his personal tastes. The upholstery in each case emulates that of a car of yesteryear. The level of attention to detail even reaches the roll bar, which incorporates a perforated lining.

The instrument panel and center console share the layout of the base 992 generation model.

PORSCHE 911 TARGA 4S HDE: EQUIPMENT

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S HDE features a black or silver sports exhaust, a directional rear axle, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control active stabilization technology and a Burmester sound system.

PORSCHE 911 TARGA 4S HDE: MECHANICAL

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S HDE has the same mechanics as the conventional 911 Targa 4S, with which it shares exactly the same performance figures.

It equips a 3.0-liter Boxer biturbo engine with 450 horsepower and a maximum torque of 530 Newton meter. Its top speed is 304 kilometers / hour and it accelerates from 0 to 100 in 3.8 seconds, which is reduced to 3.6 seconds with Sport Plus mode.

The powertrain is paired with an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. Unlike what happens with the conventional model, the Heritage Design Edition is not available with a manual gearbox.

Traction is integral.

PORSCHE 911 TARGA 4S HDE: PRICES

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S HDE is available for just over 180,000 euros, representing an increase of about 40,000 euros compared to the base price of the conventional 911 Targa 4S, which stands at 143,956 euros. Its production is limited to 992 units.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/02/2020 Presentation of the Porsche 911 Targa 4S HDE.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.