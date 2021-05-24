Porsche 911 sc, haute couture restoration

This is not the first time that Porsche and Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) have worked together on a project. They met for the first time last year, in the restoration of a 911 Carrera 4 type 964 that participated in New York Fashion Week, bringing 911 to the world of fashion.

.

According to the founder and creative director of ALD, Teddy Santis, this is a very personal project based on your roots and family values.

Gallery: All the details of the Porsche 911 SC ALD.

“The design of the vehicle and the creative direction of the project come from my childhood in the Greek islands and the unique beauty of things, which improve with age and wear and tear,” said Santis.

.

Just like the previous collaboration, the restoration of this 911 SC paid great attention to detail. The exterior sports a roof rack, auxiliary lights, Fuchs wheels and he chose the classic Porsche Olive color.

.

Photos: The restoration of the Porsche 911 SC that is fashionable.

In addition, ALD used Persian rugs as floor mats, integrating the designs with the door panels. The Recaro seats were also restored, along with other elements of the cabin, all done by hand.

This 911 SC was on display accompanying a collection of clothing that uses similar materials and patterns to the car.

.