Porsche 911 hybrid in testing

When Porsche introduced the current generation of the 911, known as the 992, to the market, it confirmed that since its development it had been contemplated for an eventual hybrid version and thanks to some spy images from Autocar, we would have the first confirmation that this variant is already in performance tests.

Taken at the Nürburgring, these images show what a “regular” Porsche 911 Turbo would look like. However, there is a clue that reveals it is a hybrid vehicle: the yellow decal seen on the rear glass it is mandatory in Germany for cars with this type of drive.

Porsche 911 hybrid in test, spy photo: Coach

In addition to this, the fully darkened rear glass on this unit of the Porsche 911 would be intended to hide any more obvious clues to this, such as additional batteries and their respective wiring. As Autocar points out, also it is striking that there does not appear to be any charging port so it could be a non-plug-in hybrid and surely with a regenerative braking system.

As for the configuration that the future Porsche 911 hybrid could have, not much is known or has been officially communicated by the brand. Part of the technology would be derived from that used by the Panamera and Cayenne in its hybrid versions and the transmission would be revised due to the greater torque with which it would have to deal.

Regarding the latter, Autocar cites an interview from 2018 with the then director of development, who would have hinted at performance figures close to those of the Panamera S E-Hybrid. That is the hybrid Porsche 911 could have something close to the 671 horsepower of its four-door brother, placing it above the 572 horses of the 911 Turbo on which it starts. Clearly the weight of the hybrid system “will do its thing”, but surely that will be offset by the greater power.

