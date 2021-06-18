Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Power of Subtle Over a Race Sports Car

When it comes to super sports cars, his name does not usually come out in the top positions, but Porsche 911 gt3 It is a real giant killer. This model, in its many and different versions, is one of the most desired by fans of four wheels. It is not strange then the Stuttgart house has managed to maintain its essence throughout the more than 50 years it has been on sale. However, not all customers want equal attention.

This axiom is applicable as the volume of the client’s portfolio increases. To prevent them from setting their eyes on models that are just as sporty but less “scandalous to look at”, Porsche has the solution. Take a 911 GT3 and add to the endowment the Touring pack. This is not the first time that it has carried out a similar commercial movement, since with the previous delivery (991.2) there was already a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring. We tell you the secrets of the new …

The image of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is more sober and elegant …

As we have mentioned before, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring adds a touch of discretion to the image of the GT3 that we already know. In fact, the main aesthetic difference between the two versions lies in the large rear wing. Rather in the lack of this element, because on this occasion the engineers have opted for a retractable spoiler that folds or unfolds depending on the speed. However, it is not the only difference in its design.

The Grill has revised lines and the window line adds a discreet chrome wall lamp. Nor can we overlook the silver finish of the dual exhaust outlet or the GT3 Touring logo on the rear bumper. For their part the wheels go on 20 and 21-inch alloy wheels. In terms of customization options, the interior is dressed in black leather on the upper part of the dashboard and other shades in the rest.

To finish we must take a look at his heart. Under the hood the 4.0 liter boxer block naturally aspirated six cylinder with 374 kW (510 hp) of power and 496 Nm of maximum torque. The novelty is that customers who do not want the PDK automatic transmission can mount a manual Speed ​​GT with 6 relationships. However, its sale will start at the end of the year and when the time comes we will know more details.

Source – Porsche