Porsche 911 gt3 touring 992 launch

With the previous generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 (991) a cleaner version in aesthetic terms was launched, mainly without the large rear spoiler, adopting the name Touring, a recipe so successful that it is now back with the GT3 992. Andreas Preuninger, head of the development of the Porsche GT, defines it as the car “for the driver who is not hunting tracks every weekend and who wants to drive a GT car more clandestinely ”.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 992

The methodology applied (because with all the German seriousness they will surely refer to it) for the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 992 has been the same as before: the huge rear wing was eliminated. But of course, other additional changes were also made in this new generation: Aluminum trim on the window frames, Touring badges, front spoiler in body color and leather upholstery.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 992

The aspirated 4.0-liter engine maintains the same 503 horsepower of the 911 GT3 with spoiler but unlike the previous generation, which was only available with the option of the six-speed manual transmission, now a seven-speed PDK can be opted for at no additional cost. In silver, because in weight it goes from 1,418 kg of the mechanic to 1,435 kg.

Of course the most purists will stick to the manual transmission in the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, assuming they do not live in California, United States, then Due to sound restrictions, it can only be had with PDK transmission..

In keeping with the Porsche tradition of course there are a good deal of options available, such as carbo-ceramic brakes. for those who still like to visit slopes with some regularity, as well as the carbon fiber cube chairs.

Prices and availability for the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring in Colombia or the region have not yet been made public but it is known that in the United States they are already receiving orders with a starting price of $ 161,100 and with the first deliveries scheduled for early next year. Guiding us by what has happened with other models, here it could be available from this year.

