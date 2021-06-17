Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2022: data and photos

As it happened with its previous generation, the Porsche 911 GT3 will have a Touring version available, keeping its features intact but in a more discreet packaging.

The range of the eighth generation of the Porsche 911, 992, continues to grow at times. To the latest version 911 GT3 known, it is now added the same but with the Touring pack, replicating what was already done in the previous installment with such success. This version, in essence, is the same as the GT3: that is, a high-performance sports car, but with a series of aesthetic modifications so as not to show off their potential so much.

To be more discreet and that more purist effect, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring dispenses with the huge rear wing on its rearHowever, in its place is an auto-deploying spoiler and a stylish rear grill cap with version badging. But what is in its entrails is still a real beast: its 4.0 naturally aspirated boxer engine (the rest of the non-GT3 range uses supercharged engines) continues to perform 510 hp, delivered to the rear axle, which means 10 hp more than its predecessor.

The rear of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring does not include the huge spoiler of the “normal” GT3.

Of course, unlike this one, Now the new GT3 Touring is available with both a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission.. And all this while keeping exactly the same price as the “normal” Porsche 911 GT3: 196,081 euros, which entails all the bonanzas that we already knew of the latter, such as the lightweight body materials (for a weight of just 1,418 kg), specific front axle and derived from the 911 RSR GT racing, forged alloy wheels, track instrumentation, rear axle steering system, larger brake discs and wider track specific tires (255/35 ZR20 front and 315/30 ZR21 rear).

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: more distinctive elements

Apart from the absence of the spoiler that the original mounts, the 911 GT3 Touring has more elements that distinguish it: silver trim in high-gloss anodized aluminum in the window frames and on the side, exhaust in the same color (optionally in glossy satin black) front painted in the body color and, already in the interior, a exclusive setting for black leather upholstery, with raised panels on doors and dashboard.

Interior of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2022, with black as the main protagonist.

The sport seats, the same available as the GT3 range, have black stitching, a clearly predominant tone in the interior, and with the Porsche crest embossed on the headrests. At the level of equipment, the driver can enjoy from his position of virtually all the same standard and optional equipment as the 911 GT3, as far as driving assistants, brake system (PCCB ceramics), audio equipment and lighting are concerned. And exclusively, a very special watch with a “flyback” function on the dashboard, available in six different versions that correspond to the different wheel configurations.

