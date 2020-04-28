The access version, called Carrera, has 385 horses and part of 120,458 euros

Gain width in the front axle, with a direct impact on behavior

Your platform is ready for future hybridization

The Porsche 911 has reached its eighth generation and we have already been able to test it on the circuit and on the road during its international presentation in terms of the Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S versions. The German myth sublimates, without revolutionizing them, the concepts of its predecessor. It is available from 120,458 euros – Carrera Coupé version – in our market. From 2020 it incorporates the option to choose a seven-speed manual transmission in the Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions.

There are few examples as good as Porsche 911, as well as its Cabriolet variant, to demonstrate what it means to evolve the same car approach for more than half a century and without giving up those foundational pillars that define the model. Its world prestige and its proud clientele are a good letter of introduction, apart from its own technical benefits. Therefore, the primary objective of this article will be to tell what it is like the eighth generation of the legend, with internal code 992, and its evolution with respect to its previous generation without falling into mythomania, although this also necessarily defines the product in this case.

The presentation event of the Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S versions took place at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit of the Valencian Community, which has allowed us to test the car on the track, but also on the roads surrounding the track, with a very varied road surface and everything kind of curves. This has been important to understand the true scope of the novelties that this eighth generation raises compared to a 991 that, in its sixth long year of commercialization, maintains its validity in the segment.

To start marketing, Porsche chose a 3.0-liter 450 horsepower twin-turbo engine and has equipped it in the versions Careers and 4S race, called to be the second step from below in power within the future range of 992. The first is distinguished by its propulsion to the rear wheels, while the second uses all-wheel drive through a transmission shaft with coupling by multi-plate clutch, as in the previous generation.

In principle the versions for sale necessarily equipped the 8-speed PDK automatic transmission known from Panamera, replacing the seven-ratio gearbox, although the 7-speed manual transmission has been sold since 2020 in the Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions, both Coupé and Cabrio. This new PDK, which we will talk about in more detail in another point of this article, is prepared to be combined with a hybrid powertrain. This fact, together with the MMB modular platform that also provides space and anchorages for an electric propeller, anticipate the arrival of what will be the first hybrid 911 in history. However, it is unknown what the system will be and the degree of hybridization expected for the future restyling of the model.

After testing it at a good pace, although not to the limit, on the Grand Prix circuit in Cheste, an improvement in the performance of the new 911 is noticeable compared to the previous generation, 991, even compared to the latest updates of this one. There are many factors that make up this improvement; We have not been able to confirm it with the time frame, but Porsche affirms that this car has reduced the time frame of the previous Carrera 4S in the Nürburgring Nordschleife in five seconds, to leave it at 7’25 “. However, two factors stand out: the widening of the front track and the ePASM suspension evolution.

Regarding the front axle growth, is almost five centimeters compared to 991. The front track is greater than the rear track from the 991, although aesthetically it is not perceived as well, and in the 992 there is still more difference than before. As a consequence, we have perceived greater precision in corner entry and the practical disappearance of the feeling of buoyancy of the front axle in a ‘normal’ drive, without the need to load the masses at the front in braking to the apex. of the curve as it was essential in this model until 20 years ago and recommended since then, with less need with the successive evolutions. It looks like a chimera in a rear-engine car, but it does. A Ferrari 488 Pista, for example, is even more precise and balanced, but by concept they are very different. Precisely the opposite could be said about traction capacity, exceptional in the 992 and above virtually any rival on the market.

Regarding the suspension, it is true that our unit equipped the PDCC hydraulic system of active stabilizers, which obviously contain the rocking of the bodywork, but regardless of their performance –and in fact we deactivated them at some moments of our activity on the track– the PASM series suspension It is able to contain the movements of the car on the circuit with great efficiency, that is, it is very rigid.

That of the Ricardo Tormo is a technical track, with several brakes in support, and it is very surprising how easy it is to aim at the turning point and regulate the braking without the car breaking down. If we purposely exaggerate, the movement of the rear is smooth and progressive, as well as being quickly cut if we have activated the stability control – which would be normal. The explanation for this phenomenon in circuit is found in some Bilstein shock absorbers which now control, according to the brand, hundreds of times per second the pressure in the compression and rebound chambers – which are independent. The Front shock absorber housing is reinforced, more precision and more effort for a wider car. Shock absorbers are electronically controlled independently, as was the case in the 991, but now with a greater range of performance: they can be harder than before, but also softer than before. Precisely this versatility has allowed Porsche to use springs around 30% stiffer than in the previous generation.

We have already briefly described the behavior of the 992 on the track, equipped with its strict series tires, some Pirelli P Zero with specific marking for this model, in size 245/35 R20 at the front and 305/30 R21 at the rear. On the road the same features are manifested, although in a different way, especially by the action of the aforementioned PASM suspension. The same one that allowed braking hard in support, also allows brilliant accelerations when leaving curved corners without losing contact with the ground or, apparently, forcing the electronic action on the motor to limit the application of torque to the wheels. We drove a Carrera 4S unit, and only at specific moments could we sense that the front train was also pulling the car – on the track, that could become a slight understeer. We lacked more contact with the Carrera S to be able to adequately compare its behavior, but Porsche ensures that the setting of the transmission shaft gives even more priority to the rear axle, although it can transmit almost 60% of the torque to the front wheels if the situation requires it. Furthermore, the multi-plate clutch The regulator of the transmission now includes water cooling and increased resistance for intensive use.

In parallel with the evolved suspension, the traction control PTM or the optional chassis lowered by one centimeter, the active four-wheel steering, known from the previous GT3, also deserves mention. 911 it’s not a very long car –It measures 4.52 meters, barely two centimeters more than its predecessor–, but with this direction it seems even less due to agility in sharp turns. In addition, it is 6% more direct than in the 991 in the first 180 degrees of steering turn. In the case of normal steering, only to the front wheels, the increase is greater: it is now 10% faster in the first half turn of the steering wheel.

most of electronic systems that affect driving are regulated by the optional Sport Chrono Pack, with various adjustable modes from a roulette located on the right side of the steering wheel: Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Wet. The first three were already available in the previous 911, and the change in behavior of the rear train in circuit was very noticeable when activating precisely this driving mode. He let us play much more with the masses at the entrance to the curves and with the gas when leaving the curves. Somehow, made it less electronic and more 911; without a doubt it is the form in which it is necessary to lead it in circuit. On the road, it requires even more sensitivity and skill to enjoy this mode without overcoming the danger barrier: it will be enough to go down one position to Sport mode to move fast but with more assistance.

Regarding the new Wet modeFor Porsche, it is a way of guaranteeing even its less experienced customers in driving a rear-engined car that they will be safe when the asphalt is wet. When activated, the stability control, the traction control, the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus –The distribution of the torque between wheels of the same axle with the selective action of the brake on the appropriate wheel according to the circumstance– and even on aerodynamics, since the spoiler reaches its maximum opening at 90 per hour. It is curious that the Wet mode detects the water with sensors in the wheel arches, and not with those of rain present on the windshield; because sometimes we can find a very wet asphalt under a perfectly blue sky.

PORSCHE 911 992: MECHANICAL

To better understand the performance level of the new Porsche 911 992, it is worth explaining a little more in depth the characteristics of its central mechanical elements. The PDK change it is the only one available in the range so far. Go from 7 to 8 speeds compared to the previous 911 and is basically the same box that the Panamera mounts. It weighs slightly more than the previous one, but now the changes are more staggered: the first is shorter and the eighth is considerably longer than the seventh before. In fact, the maximum speed is reached in sixth and leaves the last two relationships for relief. It already happened before with the seventh: they are used to make less noise and consume less fuel.

The 992 has been offered since 2020 with manual shift of seven relations, necessarily associated with the Carrera S or Carrera 4S versions. This transmission always goes hand in hand with the Sport Chrono package, and does not imply any variation in price compared to the same vehicles equipped with an automatic transmission. From the hand of this package comes a display that shows the temperature of the wheels at all times, in addition to an electronic control that simulates the toe-heel to make the gear changes as perfect as possible.

To enjoy the wheel both changes are useful, although to go really fast, we prefer the double-clutch automatic. It’s always been great for speed and smooth shifting, and now Porsche says it’s even faster, with better pneumatic management and other small changes, although we weren’t able to capture the improvement. At the wheel it is optimal, as it already was.

Regarding the brake equipment, the standard ones are cast iron discsor 350 millimeters for all four wheels, 34 millimeters thick in front and 28 millimeters behind. The rear brakes therefore gain 20 millimeters in diameter compared to the 991, and this is because the standard rear rim is now 21 inches – for the first time, the rear rims have a larger diameter than the front rims, which are hold at 20 inches. The calipers are six and four pistons, also in the optional ceramics, which are the only ones we tested and which have notably higher dimensions – 410 millimeters in diameter on the front axle. Its effectiveness is tremendous, as in 991. In all cases, 992 is brake by wireThat is, there is no physical cable between the pedal and the caliper, but the pressure of the pump is electronically controlled. Incidentally, Porsche has saved 300 grams just with the mechanism and the brake pedal, built in composite material.

We are facing a car, the 911 Carrera 4S in its 992 generation, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.4 seconds, up to 3.2 with the Sport Plus position, which provides 20 seconds of torque and extra power. As for the top speed, it reaches 306 kilometers per hour. They are 308 in the case of the Carrera S, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 in 3.5 seconds, which drop to 3.3 with the punctual overboost. The engine delivers a maximum torque of 530 Newton meters, available between 2,300 and 5,000 turns. The Carrera S with manual transmission accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 4.2 seconds and reaches up to 308 kilometers / hour.

The 992 has a lot of strength, more than we have ever seen in the second power stage of a 911. It has the power of the last 993 Turbo S and weighs basically the same as that one – 1,565 kilos for the 992 Carrera S – despite the brutal increase in size and capacities dynamics achieved since then.

This brings us directly to the propeller, a 3.0 direct injection biturbo Related to the one that uses the 991.2 in its GTS finish, both with 450 horses – 30 more than in the Carrera S of the previous generation – but they are not the same. The diameter of the turbine has been increased by 3 millimeters compared to the Carrera S of the previous generation, and the compressor by 4. The mentioned GTS already had the same dimensions in its Borgwarner turbos; so where are the differences?

The first thing is that the 992 mounts a evolution of the Variocam Plus variable distribution with asymmetric camshafts. Porsche says that this reduces consumption a bit and takes out a little more power. And also very notorious: the turbos are now symmetrical – the blades rotate in the opposite direction -, so there is no need to adjust the gas path on the two benches, because they are equal in length. The injectors are now piezoelectric instead of the 991 electromagnetic, and now it has a particle filter, which weighs six kilos that was not necessary before, but which obviously manage to reduce emissions. Fortunately, Porsche has compensated for the filter’s silencing effect with valves at the exhaust outlets.

The compression ratio has grown to 10.2: 1, also thanks to the change in distribution, and what does not change is the lubrication with pump and dry sump, a plastic sump as it was before. For the anecdote book and to understand the impressive efficiency of these engines, the cylinder liners are plasma spray treated.

PORSCHE 911 992: PLATFORM AND CONSTRUCTION

The new 911 leaves the Zuffenhausen plant with much more aluminum than 991. The body panels pass mainly from the steel sheet to the aluminum sheet. In the previous generation there was 63% steel, which has been reduced to 30%. This has generated a reduction of 12 kilos in the chassis, despite an increase in torsional stiffness and flexion of 5%. The key to achieving this increase has been the strategic use of high and ultra high resistance steels, hot formed.

In the engine compartment, the intercooler situation has changed: They are now a little more focused, bigger and more effective. Active engine mounts on the chassis have also changed: the front ones are now stiffer and located in a different position. Here are some of the changes that the modular MMB platform, which was already riding the 991 but has been modified in many ways. One of the most striking is that it leaves space and anchorages before the future hybridization of 911, which could come in its restyling. It will be a striking and surely controversial change for the myth, but this has already happened many times in the past and in a good part of them with more than enough reasons to undertake the change.

Finally a mention to the weight: with 1,515 kilos for the Carrera S version, it is 30 kilos lighter than the 991.2 GTS of equal power, although also 15 kilos heavier than the previous Carrera S. The reasons for this increase despite the effort to Lightening up the set is simple: The PDK shift is now a bit heavier by adding an eighth ratio and the ability to couple a second propeller. We must also have the six kilos of the particle filter and that of some electronic devices related to security systems such as the night thermal camera. For its part, the Carrera S Coupé with manual transmission is 1,480 kilos.

PORSCHE 911 992: EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR

The aesthetics of 992, regardless of personal tastes, has chosen long, smooth surfaces and clear lines that reveal their mixed personality between the ‘retro’ and the futuristic: the front grille, large in size but very simple in its shapes, somehow recovers concepts seen in that of the 993 of 1994, which was also characterized by the smoothness of its shapes. Now, yes, it has mobile blades to regulate the cooling and optimize aerodynamics, as also happens in other models such as the Honda CR-V.

As for the rear, Porsche has returned the license plate to the lower part of the body and this, in contrast to an even higher rear than that of the 991, has created an open space in the bumper area, only broken by the inscription of the model and the version and, still higher, by the slim LEDs, united in turn by a very thin red sheet. The third brake light is integrated into the rear grill And, like the movable rear spoiler, the lid when it appears, the spoiler itself has an additional light. A necessary burden to comply with the law, but also a careful detail. The Mented mobile spoiler has 45% more aerodynamically active surface, Porsche ensures that This car has no lift, but effective downforce, more than in 991.2. Porsche’s sensitivity in this regard means that it even changes the speed at which the rear wing opens depending on whether the sunroof is open or not.

Once seated in the cabin, everything is familiar to us, although now we find in the center a 10.9-inch center screen, known from the Panamera. The entire dashboard recovers the horizontal lines that 911 had from its conception to the arrival of the 996 and the first central displays. The writer believes that it was a good decision: it conveys a greater sense of space and a certain ‘retro’ minimalism that is also breathed in other parts of the car, without granting a part of its functionality.

The seats are irreproachable, and we would not know how to point out big differences with the previous generation. The steering wheel has a different design, but apart from the ‘manettino’ to change the driving mode, it is functionally similar, with a perfect touch, diameter and thickness. Behind, the gain in prominence of the five traditional 911 watches is obvious, another nod to the past. There’s a central analog clock for the tachometer – albeit with a display showing the gear engaged, a digital speedometer and some other data – and it adds four other ‘drawn’ side clocks on two displays. We are immediately comfortable with the information they show, although this can be customized and changed with the steering wheel roulette.

The gear lever, with the PDK automatic transmission, is really small, well-managed, although it loses the option of sequential transmission and trusts everything to the paddles behind the steering wheel. In some very specific situations – drifts with more than one turn of the steering wheel – it may be necessary to actuate the gear from the central lever, but these are very, very specific circumstances.

More notable is the success of the brand when it comes to Combine the touch pad of the PCM multimedia system with various buttons of rough and pleasant touch distributed by the middle and low part of the center console. The display even recognizes writing, albeit at a slightly lower level than what we discovered in the new Audi A8.

Porsche offers two optional sound equipment, one from Bose with 570 watts of power and others from Burmester with 855. We, however, stayed with the standard one that equipped the unit we tested, if it can be turned off and with the sound of the engine in style. By the way, the soundproofing is very good when we circulate in the seventh or eighth, which consolidates the 911 as a perfectly suitable car for traveling.

From the cabin, they show us what happens outside some new series LED headlights, with 84 of them for the short ones, arranged in a matrix scheme. Our test was entirely daylight, so we were unable to test its effectiveness, although Porsche claims that road lighting is on par with the best laser headlights.

The brand offers three mobile apps to enhance the 911 experience when not driving. The most interesting in our opinion is the Porsche Track Precision which, by the way, is in full evolution – updates are offered frequently. This application takes data from the car –from the data bus to the multimedia system, and from this to our phone via Wi-Fi– and allows to record laps or routes with the phone or even with a GoPro camera, to later study image and data with graphs that They analyze the selected parameters, and even allow different laps to be compared to the same circuit.

Since 2020 the system can also be incorporated InnoDrive, which uses the navigation data to calculate the optimal points to accelerate and brake, taking into account the number of curves before you and the degree of them.

The Smartlift function has also been incorporated, which allows the system that increases the front height of the car to be activated automatically in the most frequented places when using the saved data of the GPS.

PORSCHE 911 CARRERA COUPÉ

So far we have talked about Porsche 911 Carrera 4 and 4S race, which are the ones we have been able to test. However, the variant of access to the German sports car is the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, that presents sensible differences with respect to the former. The most notable, obviously, comes in the engine, which although it maintains the same block, its power remains at 385 horses, 15 more than its predecessor. The size of tires, rims and brake discs also vary. The latter are 330 millimeters in the front area with four-piston calipers, while tires and rims announce measures of 235/40 ZR 19 in the front area and 295/35 ZR 20 in the rear. In addition, the inscription at the rear clearly and concisely shows the version before us.

The starting price of the new Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe is 120,458 euros, a figure significantly lower than the 138,105 euros in which the Carrera S begins.

In conclusion, the new Porsche 911 is a palpable step forward compared to its predecessor. It is difficult to understand it when it was already so good, but it is indeed better. The keys are a more comfortable suspension on the road, but also more effective on the track; a chassis that manages to turn more and better, better rated electronics as a common thread. The usual excellence of the engine and the change find the icing on the cake that both the PDK and the platform even clear the way to hybridization. Welcome 992, worthy successor in a lineage of satisfactions on wheels.

