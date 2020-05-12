Deliveries at Zuffenhausen mark seven decades

The first model delivered there was a Porsche 356

May 26 marks the 70th anniversary since the first Porsche customer picked up their car directly from the Zuffenhausen factory, an experience that has endured and improved over time.

Pick up a Porsche in the factory of Zuffenhausen It is an experience that all fans of the brand have the opportunity to live. And it is not something of now, but the Teutonic manufacturer has offered this possibility for almost 70 years. On May 26, the anniversary of the first collection is reached.

The story of the first factory pickup started outside, in a field where Ship 1 could be seen. Ottomar Domnick laid the foundations of this tradition by receiving his Porsche 356 on the mentioned date. Domnick, a specialist in neurology and psychiatry, was 43 years old when he picked up his Porsche. Interestingly this is the same age that Florian Böhme, the first person to pick up a Porsche Taycan in Zuffenhausen, had on February 21 of this year.

Domnick climbed on his Porsche 356 as co-pilot with Herbert Linge, who was in charge of carrying out the final test of the vehicle. “I was 14 years old when I started working in the first Porsche training workshop. At that time we were six mechanics and two draftsmen. Ferdinand Porsche often walked around our workshop accompanied by important guests. He always stopped to greet us while his guests waited briefly. It is something I will never forget. When Ottomar Domnick came for his Porsche 356 he was enthusiastic, although he had been going every day before to see how we were doing with work. Even Ferry Porsche was present for a while while giving the doctor his sporty, “Linge recalled.

But what does collecting a Porsche in Zuffenhausen? “The most exciting thing about this first meeting is that the customer has never seen their car before. The customer has configured the vehicle of their choice in the Porsche Center or together with the experts at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, and have only seen the color combinations in photos or samples. So when you pick up your own Porsche you are seeing it for the first time. The beginning of delivery is a very special moment and reserved exclusively for the client, “explained Tobias Donnevert, responsible for Personalization of Sales Operations and Factory Collection.

Currently about 20 customers a day go to Zuffenhausen to pick up their new Porsche. Only in 2019 2,500 owners passed through these facilities, to which are added another almost 3,000 by those of Leipzig. The program is completed, in the case of delivery there, with a visit to the Porsche Museum, among other things.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.