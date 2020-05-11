Porsche 4kids entertainment portal

Tom Targa and Tina Turbo are in charge of proposing children’s play activities.

As you know, whether you have children or not, this period of confinement we are experiencing is also affecting the little ones in the home. With the closing of schools, children have remained at home, unable to go out, for many days, with the only distraction from their scale supercars or their favorite toys. However, manufacturers like Porsche have wanted to contribute their solution.

With the name of Porsche 4kids, the German firm has created a specific portal, full of activities dedicated to the little ones. Guided by two virtual characters, called Tom Targa and Tina Turbo, the children will be able to have a good time and also reinforce their English.

In this way, in the created portal, you can find memory games, puzzles, coloring sheets and much more. This multimedia space, in fact, is not only designed for entertainment, but it is also an opportunity, as I mentioned before, to reinforce language learning, since it is only offered in English and German.

Other interesting proposals for the little ones in the house

As you have seen, the names of Tom and Tina have a great symbolism in the world of Porsche and have not been chosen at random. On the contrary, they carry two surnames of the most recognized names in the history of the German manufacturer of sports cars: Targa and Turbo.

Another important detail is that the theme of Porsche 4kids is about current mobility, as well as that of a medium-term future, dominated by electrification. However, we also find other sections related to road education, traffic, safety and sustainability.

In addition to the interactive experiences, there are also other activities that can be done outside the online portal, such as downloading and coloring pictures of some Porsche models, as well as cartoons or paper miniatures.

On the other hand, a virtual guided tour of the Porsche Museum is also offered, recommended for children 12 years of age or older. There are a number of questions, related to electric mobility, so that you can better understand how an electric motor works, for example.

Finally, Porsche appeals to all participants to leave a message with their wishes and vision for tomorrow’s mobility. In this way, the little ones will have a fun time, while discovering more secrets about one of the most recognized automakers in history.