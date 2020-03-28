After the declaration of quarantine in several countries around the world, due to the coronavirus, traffic at the famous adult site increased considerably

By: Web Writing

The declaration of quarantine in several countries as a result of the coronavirus COVID-19 caused the rebound in the consumption of several products, however, there was one item that caught our attention: pornographic content.

And is that the popular adult site Pornhub It highlighted a significant increase in its user traffic in recent days.

It should be remembered that this Web portal had announced the release of its premium content in Italy, France Y Spain, countries severely hit by social distancing measures.

Visits to Pornhub they increased by 57, 38 and 61 percent, respectively in the mentioned nations.

Once the contingency started, the erotic content page promised to donate the March revenue from its ModelHub platform to hospitals in the most affected countries.

Such figures “clearly illustrate that people across Europe were happy to be distracted while quarantined at home,” the statement said.