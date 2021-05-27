PornHub uses AI to remaster older erotic movies in 4K

Among the films restored and remastered by PornHub we can mention ‘The Kiss’ (‘The Kiss’), originally created in 1896, and which became the first film that captured the first kiss, which, with a duration of just 18 Seconds, it was distributed by a Thomas Edison manufacturing holding company, although it was “denounced as scandalous and obscene to viewers” at the time.

The library, with a total of 20 scenes, also includes a short recorded a year later, in 1897, by the legendary filmmaker Georges Méliès, called ‘After the Ball’ (‘After the dance’), and which includes simulated nudity.