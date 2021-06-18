Pornhub sued in the US for allegedly profiting from rape and exploitation

June 18, 2021 June 18, 2021

More than thirty women filed a lawsuit in California against the adult video website Pornhub, accusing it and its parent company MindGeek of knowingly profiting from images depicting rape and sexual exploitation, including of minors.

The attorneys representing the 34 plaintiffs accuse the online giant – one of the world’s largest adult video websites – of creating a market for child pornography and “any other form” of non-consensual sexual content, and seek that the company pay damages.

They accuse MindGeek, the controversial adult entertainment empire, of being a “classic criminal enterprise” with a business model based on the exploitation of non-consensual sexual content.

“This is a rape case, not pornography,” says the lawsuit, describing the website as “probably the largest repository of unregulated child pornography in North America and beyond.”

All the applicants except one wished to remain anonymous. They reside both in the United States and abroad, and 14 of them stated that they were minors when they were filmed and that they should be considered “victims of child sex trafficking”.

Michael Bowe, one of the attorneys representing the women, told CBS News that the court could order MindGeek to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to its clients.

Serena Fleites, the only plaintiff named, said that in 2014 she learned that “a sexually explicit nude video” that her boyfriend forced her to make when she was only 13 years old had been uploaded to Pornhub without her consent.

The video remained online until the teenager, posing as her mother, asked Pornhub to remove it.

However, the video was not removed for several weeks, according to the lawsuit, and during that time it was downloaded and re-uploaded by multiple users, with each of these downloads of the video requiring a new request to remove it.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys accuse MindGeek of running an online “campaign” of manipulation in an attempt to discredit the victims, as well as “threats of physical violence and death” against them.

They also sue Visa Inc., one of the world’s largest payment processing companies, for “knowingly” profiting from traffic by providing business services to MindGeek.

Both Visa and Mastercard suspended payment processing for Pornhub in December after an article in The New York Times accused the site of hosting illegal content, including child pornography and rape videos.

According to the lawsuit, MindGeek owns more than 100 porn sites, including Pornhub, RedTube, Tube8, and YouPorn, and receives about 3.5 billion views per month.

Montreal-based MindGeek described the lawsuit as “totally absurd, completely reckless and outright false,” according to US media.

Pornhub, which has 130 million visitors a day, denies the trafficking allegations and announced a series of measures to combat illegal content.

