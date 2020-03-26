The governments of various countries are ordering the mandatory confinement to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. Despite the fact that in some regions they still do not reach this type of measure —Mexico, for example—, part of the population has become aware of the situation and is locking himself in their houses. Therefore, it is normal to seek leisure activities to spend free time and cope with quarantine, and on Pornhub they know.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC

– Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

Yes, the porn platform decided to offer its subscription Premium for free worldwide. It is, of course, a proposal for promote insulation in the home. First it was Italy, Spain and France, now it is the rest of the countries that have joined the same initiative. The objective of Pornhub is quite clear, that users help flatten the curve of COVID-19 while having a nice time.

Pornhub is encouraging people around the world to stay home and help flatten the Coronavirus curve by self-insulating with FREE Premium.

Once its purpose is understood, the web makes you promise to follow health recommendations before accessing your paid catalog. If for some reason you can’t stay home, you have the option to select “I can’t isolate myself, but I promise I will wash my hands regularly and maintain social distance.” Please follow the health advice, otherwise you don’t deserve Pornhub Premium.

In the advertisement addressed to Spain. Pornhub also noted that a portion of its profits would be donated to tackle the coronavirus, however this time they made no mention of a similar initiative. Either way, your contribution to humanity will be recognized —With standing ovation— by millions of people in the coming days.

Of course, Pornhub traffic increased significantly in recent weeks. According to data shared by the platform itself, only on March 17 global visitors increased by 11.6% – compared to the same day of a period started since February. In Spain, traffic grew to 61.3% the same day. Unfortunately they have not shared figures for Mexico, but surely the Aztec country will soon appear in the statistics.

👇 More in Explica.co