The traditional dish, made of corn, is very popular in the various restaurants of the Aztec country.Mundo Sabor explains how this rich recipe is prepared. Marinating the pork with oranges, dried chilies, pineapple and seasonings is the main touch.

The delicious pork tacos is a purely Mexican recipe, where protein and carbohydrate are combined for good palates.

The traditional dish, made of corn, is very popular in the various restaurants of the Aztec country and in other regions of Latin America.

Photo / Capture MH

To prepare the pork tacos the following ingredients are needed and with the help of Mundo Sabor it is easier to cook with seasoning.

A previously made corn tortilla Marinating the pork with oranges, dried chilies, pineapple and condiments Avocado sauce Coriander and onion Refried beans Spicy chili sauce Pico de gallo Lemon

To prepare our pork tacos, first, we must heat the corn tortillas, crushing them a little to dry the internal liquid.

After having placed the marinated pork on the top, we cook it over low heat and with the help of a knife we ​​cut.

Then we place it on the plate to make smaller pieces.

But this is not all, we fill the corn tortillas with the minced pork and finally we apply the filling that you want; avocado, coriander and onion sauce, refried beans, hot chili sauce, pico de gallo and a little lemon.

Photo / Capture MH

The pig has a variety of names in Latin America such as: pig, pig, pork and pig.

About MundoHispanico.com – news and information website in Spanish.

Mundo Hispánico is the number one Spanish-language digital media company in the United States that operates independently.

Since its inception in Atlanta, Ga. In 1979, MundoHispanico.com, owned by Mundo Hispano Digital Network, has grown rapidly. It has become the most widely read weekly Spanish newspaper in the southeast of the country; and on one of the largest Spanish-language news and information websites in the United States.

In addition to emerging as a leader in breaking news for the Spanish-speaking audience in the United States, MundoHispanico.com has several platforms optimized for marketing, such as Mundo Dinero, Mundo Motor, Mundo Latina and Mundo Fan, which provide our public Exclusive and relevant content on these topics that they are passionate about.

Mundo Hispánico has 8 million followers on Facebook that interact with all its platforms, with breaking news and live video coverage of the main events of national significance. Find us on Instagram, Youtube and Twitter.

Mundo Hispánico is America’s # 1 Independently Owned Spanish-Language Digital Media Company.

From its start in Atlanta, Ga. in 1979, Mundo Hispano Digital Network’s MundoHispánico.com has quickly grown from the most-read Spanish language weekly newspaper in the Southeast to one of the largest Spanish-language news and information websites in the U.S. In addition to breaking news, MundoHispanico.com’s lifestyle verticals deliver exclusive content on passion topics, such as Entertainment, Food, Automotive, and Sports.

About MundoHispanico.com – news and information website in Spanish.

Mundo Hispánico is the number one Spanish-language digital media company in the United States that operates independently.

Since its inception in Atlanta, Ga. In 1979, MundoHispanico.com, owned by Mundo Hispano Digital Network, has grown rapidly. It has become the most widely read weekly Spanish newspaper in the southeast of the country; and on one of the largest Spanish-language news and information websites in the United States.

In addition to emerging as a leader in breaking news for the Spanish-speaking audience in the United States, MundoHispanico.com has several platforms optimized for marketing, such as Mundo Dinero, Mundo Motor, Mundo Latina and Mundo Fan, which provide our public Exclusive and relevant content on these topics that they are passionate about.

Mundo Hispánico has 8 million followers on Facebook that interact with all its platforms, with breaking news and live video coverage of the main events of national significance. Find us on Instagram, Youtube and Twitter.

Mundo Hispánico is America’s # 1 Independently Owned Spanish-Language Digital Media Company.

From its start in Atlanta, Ga. in 1979, Mundo Hispano Digital Network’s MundoHispánico.com has quickly grown from the most-read Spanish language weekly newspaper in the Southeast to one of the largest Spanish-language news and information websites in the U.S. In addition to breaking news, MundoHispanico.com’s lifestyle verticals deliver exclusive content on passion topics, such as Entertainment, Food, Automotive, and Sports.

Mundo Hispánico engages 8 million Facebook followers across this portfolio with up-to-the-minute news and live video coverage of major events.

Mundo Hispánico engages 8 million Facebook followers across this portfolio with up-to-the-minute news and live video coverage of major events.