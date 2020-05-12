Brazil’s pork exports totaled 72,800 tonnes in April, up 19% from the same period last year, the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) said on Tuesday.

The volume of products shipped (fresh and processed) generated revenues of $ 165.2 million last month, an increase of almost 32% compared to April 2019, the entity added.

According to ABPA, the main increases were seen in shipments to Asia, which has regions strongly affected by African swine fever. The disease decimated, for example, half of China’s pig farming, the largest in the world.

“The African swine fever health crisis that started in China in 2018 continues to put positive pressure on sales to the nations of Asia,” ABPA Executive Director Ricardo Santin said in a statement, adding that strong shipments to Asians eased the rise in costs. of production.

On the same note, ABPA also pointed out that the volumes exported by Brazil in the first four months of the year reached 280.8 thousand tons, an increase of 28.4%, while revenues in the period reached 650.3 million dollars, a jump of 53, 5%.

The association, which represents the pork and chicken sectors in Brazil, made no mention of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s production and exports.

