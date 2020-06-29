Porfirio Muñoz Ledo clarified the rumors about his departure from Morena (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Through his official Twitter account, the federal deputy Porfirio Muñoz Ledo clarified that he will remain in Morena, this after spreading versions that pointed out the opposite. He also pointed out that there are two types of party members: the « serviles » and the « congruent ».

“Versions are circulating that I have resigned from Morena, nothing more false. I am founder of the movement since 1986. In the party there are different brunettes: at one end the serviles who submit to the ‘line’ to get a bone, ”he expressed in a thread on this social network.

In defense of his position before the 4T and his vision of what suits the party that led to the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the presidency, the former head of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) thus referred to the politicians committed to public life in Mexico:

The Morena politician clarified the rumors of his departure and labeled two types of militants (Photo: Twitter / @PMunozLedo)

« And in another, the congruent ones who fight for the preservation and application of the principles that the people approved with their vote. Let the party go lambiscones and corrupt. We will stay. ”

Said publication was controversial for some members of Morena, such as Senator Citlalli Hernández, who replied with a different conceptual rethinking than that of Muñoz Ledo.

“I think that the competing dichotomy is different and deeper. It is not between lambiscones and congruent. It is between those who exercise the traditional politics of the old regime and those who want to modify and dignify the political work« Replied the senator who suffered an attack with a » book-bomb « on the same social network.

The senator of the same party differed with respect to what was said by the federal deputy (Photo: Twitter / @CitlaHM)

The ideological fracture in Morena has not been defined solely in the terms of these two public representatives, recently Alejandro Rojas, candidate for the party presidency, in an interview for Infobae Mexico, explained that there are two wings within the party: the radical and the democrat.

From this perspective, the specific and definitive definition of the morenista division is not defined; However, in the run-up to the election of the new or new national president of the party, different voices make internal remarks that could generate institutional weaknesses, which are can be capitalized by the parties of the so-called opposition to the 4T, as stated by Rojas Díaz Durán.

Given this panorama, it is worth highlighting the message issued by Ricardo Monreal, Morenoite leader in the Senate of the Republic, on June 24, who urged partisan cohesion.

« Historical experience illustrates us about the great transformative movements, but also shows that factional fighting destroys them. I will never confront my colleagues from the social movement that has cost us so much to build, ”she said, faced with the possible increase in political tensions within the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

Ricardo Monreal called for party unity with a view to 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @RicardoMonrealA)

In that same line of dialogue, Monreal Ávila exhorted Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, National Acting President of Morena, to correct the course of the party with a view to winning at the polls next year.

« I think it is a bad time to increase the differences within. In Morena, this should be a key moment of unity, so that the future of a competitive, complex electoral process that has already begun can be successfully faced. These conflicts, even if we do not want to, generate mistrust and generates estrangement in the militant and sympathetic base of Morena. It places us as a party away from the purpose that motivated us to belong to this movement and later form the party, ”said the former chief delegate of the now Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

