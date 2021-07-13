Porcelain skin! Ana Cheri shows off a beautiful complexion on video | Instagram

The model Ana Cheri shared a striking and peculiar video in her stories sporting a beautiful porcelain skin from the jacuzzi.

Something that characterizes public figures and celebrities like this flirty model, is its perfection whether in photos or videos.

On some occasions, excessive editing makes the image a bit false, so Internet users immediately notice and reproach it.

Read also: Lower her Mia Khalifa shorts and show her marked abdomen!

Maybe that’s why this time Ana Cheri She decided to show off the skin of her beautiful face, it looks like porcelain. Obviously we cannot deny its beauty in the face of such splendid and captivating close up.

The sunlight probably helped make her skin look even brighter than normal, yet she still looked beautiful.

It seems that the pretty businesswoman, model, influencer and fitness coach was enjoying a relaxing afternoon from her jacuzzi Although it could also be a pool, it is not really distinguishable, you can only see the reflection of the water.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The video was shared by the 35-year-old model through her Instagram stories just a couple of hours ago, although these tend to be deleted in 24 hours now you can enjoy it and watch it as many times as you want.