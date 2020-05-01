After successfully holding the first edition of this cyber marathon, which managed to raise more than 10 million pesos, the national artistic class unites their voices again to celebrate this Saturday, May 2, the second edition of “Together for You RD”.

The communicators Roberto Ángel Salcedo, Milagros Germán, Roberto Cavada and Jatnna Tavárez, under the production of José Pinky Pintor, carry out this initiative together with UNICEF with the purpose of raising resources to provide the medical personnel of our country with the necessary protection materials to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Roberto Ángel Salcedo, on this second day of solidarity, people will be able to make their donations by buying “Boxes of Hope” that are already on sale at different commercial points in the country.

“We established a strategic agreement with companies and different supermarket chains in the country where people can go buy the boxes that contain basic foods and basic necessities for a cost of one thousand pesos. When making the purchase, people leave the boxes in the same supermarket and later they will be picked up by the trucks of the Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana to deliver them to charities that will take these foods to the families that need them the most, “said Roberto Ángel Salcedo .

People can buy their “Cajas de Esperanza” by visiting the points of sale at Plaza Lama Supermarkets, La Sirena, Grupo Ramos, Supermercados Nacional, Súper Pola, Jumbo, Supermercados Bravo, Carrefour, Superfresh, Hipermercados Iberia, and the Palmares Mall and Porvenir supermarkets located in San Francisco de Macorís. People can also make their donation from their homes by purchasing them through the Colmapp platform.

The “Boxes of Hope” will be delivered to charities Fundación Salesiana Don Bosco, Fundación Red de Misericordia, in Santiago; Sur Futuro, Fuerza Vivas, from the Duarte province; Abriendo Caminos Foundation and the Home of the Patronato Benéfico Oriental.

The second call for “Together for you RD” will be this Saturday, May 2, from 12 noon to 4 in the afternoon, broadcast from Roberto Cavada’s instragram account and televised by Telesistema, Channel 11 and a network of television networks. radio and television.

“Together for you RD” is a great collective effort to help confront this virus that has taken the lives of millions of people around the world and that the number of infections in the country amounts to more than 6,900 people.

On April 5, the first edition of this cyber marathon was held with the United Nations Children’s Fund, who, together with the authorities of our country, identify the hospital centers that require protection materials to combat Covid-19 in the national territory .

