Popyrin takes Sinner down and meets Nadal

The australian Alexei popyrin, from the previous phase, beat the Italian Jannik Sinner, fourteenth favorite by 7-6 (5) and 6-2 to reach the round of 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open where will Spanish be measured Rafael Nadal.

The 21-year-old oceanic tennis player expanded his debut in the Caja Mágica by eliminating one of the best players of the moment. Sinner, who this year has been a finalist of the Miami Masters 1000, surpassed by the Polish Hubert hurkacz and who achieved the title in Melbourne, was unable to advance in the Madrid tournament.

Popyrin, who accumulates more games in Madrid, was more solid than the transalpine. The Sydney player, who this 2021 released his record by winning in Singapore, was stronger in the first set, which he won in the tiebreaker, and then took advantage of his rival’s loss to close the match.

Alexei Popyrin, 76 in the ATP rankings, will be Rafael Nadal’s rival in the round of 16. The Spaniard, who has never played with the Australian, previously beat his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image by 6-1 and 6-2.