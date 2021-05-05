Popyrin of the Masters 1000 Madrid: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/05/2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

The second game of Rafa Nadal at the Masters 1000 in Madrid. The Balearic is facing Today May 6 from 3:00 p.m. (CET) to the Australian tennis player of Russian origin Alexei Popyrin, a duel between two tennis players with very different levels, since while Rafa Nadal has conquered glory, the australian is starting his career recently. The meeting you will follow it on the SPORT website and you will be able to see it through Teledeporte.

In addition, you can also follow live through SPORT.es with the live narration of the match so you don’t miss a detail of it.

Alexei Popyrin is a 21-year-old tennis player whose highest position in the ATP ranking has been 76. It is not expected that he will surprise defeating Nadal who has been forceful by beating Alcaraz in just two sets.

The matches will start at 11 in the morning and will extend throughout the afternoon. The game that concerns us on this occasion will be broadcast by Teledeporte from 3:00 p.m.