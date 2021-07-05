Popyrin and Harris remain at the gates of the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 17:30 CEST

The Austrian tennis player Oliver marach, number 30 of the ATP and the Pakistani player Aisam qureshi, number 55 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 7 (8) -6 (6), 3-6 and 6-3 in two hours and seventeen minutes to the Australian Alexei Popyrin and the South African Lloyd Harris. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break the serve once, while the defeated pair also managed it once. Likewise, Marach and Qureshi achieved 66% in the first service and 68% of the service points were made, while the data of their opponents is 62% effective and 69% of points obtained on service. Finally, when it comes to fouls, the winners committed 7 double faults and the players of the losing pair committed 6.

During the round of 16, the winners will face off against the Spanish Marcel granollers Y Horacio Zeballos next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in London from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.