In the absence of a change in the government policy of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico could lose its investment grade between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the JP Morgan bank warned in an analysis directed at its clients. Lea López-Gatell: States will be responsible for economic reopening

“Structurally low growth, obstacles to private investment, delays in the energy sector, the disappointing response to the pandemic and the persistent delay of a deep tax reform, suggest an increasing risk of further downgrades in the credit rating.

According to JP Morgan, the current administration has ‘scared’ the investment. Photo: Reforma

“The new Populist government It has scared investment since the end of 2018, due to the implementation of erratic policies and specific expenses aimed at protecting the incumbent’s flagship projects, “the bank said in a document titled” Mexico: Risks of Fallen Angels and Forced Sales Implications. ” .

Read IMSS: validated for reactivation more than 15 thousand companies

Read There is already a date for the return to classes in Mexico, we tell you when

He noted that AMLO has continued his favorite projects at the expense of education and health resources, as well as the use of special funds. JP Morgan indicated that at first the fiscal austerity of the new Administration was welcomed, but then the rating agencies showed structural deficiencies in the Government.

Thus, he noted, so far this year the three main debt rating agencies have lowered Mexico’s rating.

Fitch left it on its scale at “BBB-” with “stable outlook”, but one step away from removing the investment grade; S&P in “BBB” with “negative outlook”, two steps from the junk category, and Moody’s in “Baa1” with “negative outlook”, three steps from the speculative level.

The bank recalled that Mexico reached investment grade in 2000 and escalated within it, but years later the federal public debt, which faced the onset of the 2008-2009 crisis at a level of 30 percent of GDP, reached 40 percent in 2013 and reached nearly 50 percent four years ago.

By the end of 2020, JP Morgan projects it to rise to 60 percent of GDP, given its scenario that the economy will fall 8.4 percent this year, putting “significant pressure” on public finances.

Likewise, he expects that given the fiscal needs, the Government will exhaust the contingency funds in 2020, so the rating agencies will reduce their grades even more next year.

“The materialization of a ‘fallen angel episode’ is likely to occur in late 2021 or early 2022, if the current Administration sticks to its current agenda,” he said.

For the bank, the June 2021 elections should be closely watched, as they could accelerate the fall or provoke pragmatic government actions.

For now, he estimates that $ 44.3 billion of Mexican debt instruments are sensitive to ratings at risk. Of these, some 31.5 billion are in M ​​Bonds denominated in pesos, 8.9 billion in corporate debt in foreign currency and another 4.0 billion correspond to UMS Government bonds, also denominated in foreign currency.

JP Morgan indicated that with the loss of the Government’s investment grade, the valuation of the Mexican companies listed on the Stock Exchange would fall, on average, by 13 percent.

With information from Sergio Lozano

.