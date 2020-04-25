This distancing of Argentina from its other Mercosur partners by refusing to participate – not to sign, or even to participate – in new negotiations for free trade agreements is nothing more than a new twist: From the very beginning of the Kirchner governments, incapable of a viable economic management, they color an ideological epic to a string of failures, one after another.. Thus, efforts have been made to cancel the economic and commercial integrative function of markets in order to turn Mercosur into an empty shell where the ideological slogans of the barricade against capitalism and the republican institutional system resound mercilessly. It is enough to reread the dialogue of President Alberto Fernández with the Puebla Group.

The argument is always short-term: not to endanger national companies and jobs. So we better not change anything and go to the epic of living with ours. Symptomatically, the governments that invoke the defense of the productive sector do not reduce the huge public spending by a penny, but they crush the private ones with more and more taxes that record world records and do not stop growing. If they really want to protect the productive sector, rather than from foreign competition they could rather protect it first from the suffocating State itself, an enormous cause of the historical national delay.

This measure is going to cause damage to the interests of the whole, but the worst thing is that it works as a foretaste of many similar things to come. Mercosur was born as a springboard to insert ourselves into the world and populism wants to turn it into a fortress that further isolates us from the world. It is not about opening ourselves completely and naively, but also not closing ourselves in such an extreme degree that we do not even negotiate as our neighbors do. In a quarter of a century, our partners have managed to adapt their production structures to the opportunities that are convenient for them to take advantage of and abstain from those that do not benefit them. Politics is that, a constant tune to make the pentagram of our national interests sound as good as possible. But for now, with measures like this, in a foreign policy managed by fans, it seems that we have returned to the kingdom of the deaf lion.

The author was Argentine vice-chancellor