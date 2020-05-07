The coronavirus brings us as a collateral effect an opportunity to reflect on the liberal perspective of equality that has prevailed on the LGBTTTI agenda to demand that governments pay attention to the discriminatory phenomenon that we are experiencing.

Population vulnerable to coronavirus?

With the arrival of the SARS-COV2 coronavirus causing the disease known as COVID 19, which was declared a global pandemic on March 11, 2020 by Tedros Adhanom, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) [1] The social inequality that we live throughout the world has been crudely evidenced, particularly Mexico is a country of contrasts; abundant in resources and wealth, and with a unique social inequality and endemic poverty that translates particularly into violence and discrimination towards the population made up of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transvestite, transgender, transsexual and intersex people (LGBTTTI).

The violence and discrimination that people experience as a result of our sexual orientation and our gender identity or expression translates in the vast majority of cases into the precariousness of our lives. But … Is it true that all LGBTTTI people experience the discriminatory phenomenon in the same way?

The truth is that discrimination and poverty have a very close relationship, therefore its repercussions must be valued as a class phenomenon that manifests itself in multiple scenarios and relationships, is practiced consciously or unconsciously, and is sustained in prejudices of all kinds and in barriers of exclusion to opportunities for individual and collective development in all areas of human existence: social, political, economic and cultural.

According to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), Mexico has an estimated population of 125 million inhabitants. In Mexico, 48% of people who are among the poorest stratum, and 20% of the population, inherit this condition from their children. Mexico continues to be the country with the highest level of income inequality among its population, within the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).[2]

In Mexico two realities are lived, therefore in Mexico there are two different ways of facing the coronavirus pandemic. The LGBTTTI population is no exception, in addition to the discrimination we face due to sexual orientation and our gender identity or expression, other inequalities such as race, ethnicity, academic development, purchasing power and social class, among others, must be added to the phenomenon. That is to say, a gay, white, urban man, originating from a middle-class family, with university studies and salaried; does not face discrimination and inequality in the same way as a dark-haired, transgender woman from a poor family, without university studies and unemployed; The same thing that a lesbian woman, adult, peasant, with basic education, originating in the south of the country, will not do the same.

So is it correct to say that the LGBTTTI population is vulnerable to the pandemic?

Undoubtedly, the pandemic has potentiated the different vulnerabilities that we experience in particular by certain groups that coexist within the LGBTTTI acronym that brings us together as a sector of the population, making it evident that the response to discrimination, and the effects it produces in violence and the precariousness of our lives cannot be addressed in a generic way due to the different realities from which the LGBTTTI population faces social inequality.

Well then, ironically, the coronavirus brings us as a side effect an opportunity to reflect on the liberal perspective of equality that has prevailed in the LGBTTTI agenda to demand that governments pay attention to the discriminatory phenomenon that we are experiencing, and rethink that based on the different inequalities that they are going through our population cannot be considered equal. Therefore no, it is not correct to say that the LGBTTTI population is vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is imperative to show which groups are those that face greater social inequality and, in effect, demand from governments the institutional actions and public policies that allow the integration of these groups to the so-called welfare state.

For example, the organization It Gets Better has reported in the media that increases in cases of violence and expulsion from the home to minors has increased during the pandemic, leaving dozens of them in a very difficult situation of risk. So far it is unknown if the system [3] On the other hand, there is the case of trans women and gay men who carry out sex work, who have seen their income from their work diminished due to the social distancing policies promoted by the federal and local governments, with most hotels closed and with the streets half empty the potential of customers has decreased dramatically, so far only the Government of Mexico City has distributed 3,800 voucher cards for the purchase of groceries equivalent to a thousand pesos.[4]

However, this support has been insufficient for the vast majority of sex workers who, despite the contingency, continue on the streets in search of income, as is the case of Natalia, an activist and sex worker, who in addition to continuing to work on Av. Tlalpan has launched a food supply and financial support campaign for female sex workers called “Haciendo Calle”[5].

“His stay at home is classist”

Natalia Lane, transsexual activist and sex worker.

On the other hand, we are LGBTTTI people who are facing two pandemics simultaneously, yes, people who are living with HIV; Although not all of us living with HIV are part of the LGBTTTI population, it is important to note that nearly 70% of the approximately 180,000 cases registered with the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (CENSIDA ) are men who have sex with other trans men and women.[6] The disease developed by the SARS-COV2 coronavirus, Covid-19, is considered an opportunistic disease that can shorten the state of health in a short time and lead to a gradual death, this situation is aggravated if we consider that there are health centers where there is a shortage of antiretroviral drugs and there are hospitals where there have been refusals to receive or care for patients living with HIV as a result of the health contingency.

In addition there are the new vulnerable, that is, LGBTTTI people who until a couple of months ago had an income for themselves and their families, but who due to being employed from informality in restaurants or consumption centers, dedicate themselves to commerce on public roads or being hired under unfair or even illegal labor schemes have been left without their main source of income. Faced with this situation, mutual support has triggered peer-to-peer efforts such as the one carried out by CanalG collaborators who have launched the “We are Stronger, LGBTTTI +” campaign, which consists of collecting and supplying food pantries for LGBTTTI people who have lost their jobs from the contingency.

“We set out to help because we know what it feels like not to have to eat, it is difficult to have nothing and to go through a difficult situation, now I can help I want to give back a little of what I have today, it is a matter of conscience.”

Roger Lorenzo, Director of CanalG

As we see, it is important in this contingency to rethink the demands of our rulers in the face of the pandemic, to rethink that we all suffer discrimination but that certain segments within the population where inequality is increasing and not only legal recognition is required, but also policies are required. that bring our most vulnerable peers closer to social justice.

María Clemente García Moreno

Director of Liaison and Advocacy

Research, Diversity and Advocacy Center, CIDI.

