The conservative right wing of Chancellor Angela Merkel, unpopular and criticized by environmentalists until a few weeks ago, is taking up forces in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the good management of the crisis, hailed by the Germans.

A few weeks ago, the German conservatives faced an unprecedented internal crisis caused by disagreements about the position to adopt before the extreme right.

Conservatives now dominate voting intentions with 35%, according to polls.

The Chancellor’s Christian Democratic Party (CDU) has risen 7 points on the ZDF political barometer released this week, a progression unprecedented in the history of this poll.

Despite the spread of the pandemic, with some 4,000 new cases officially declared each day, Germany appears to be less hit than some of its European neighbors, with far fewer deaths.

– Discretion in the face of the crisis –

The chancellor, in power for 14 years, appears on the front line. Merkel, little given to lyricism and who opts for discretion in times of crisis, to the point of being accused of inertia, this time multiplies press conferences, explains in detail the measures of confinement, such as the announcement of the closing of salons of massages and brothels.

And he went on to address the entire nation, in an unpublished speech followed by millions of television viewers.

He has not hesitated to display communication skills, as when he appeared in a Berlin supermarket while pushing his cart with bottles of wine and a package of toilet paper.

The chancellor also obtained the sympathy of her fellow citizens by announcing that she was quarantined after having been in contact with a doctor who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Since then, at 65, he continues to manage the country by videoconference. Recently, he admitted in a recording that he found it difficult to assume confinement as well as the lack of contact with his ministers and advisers.

“Unfortunately, the daily number of new infections does not allow us to let our guard down and give up respecting the rules,” he warned this Saturday in his weekly podcast.

This crisis could also change the race situation to succeed Merkel in 2021.

Initially scheduled for April 25, the election of a new conservative leader and future chancellor candidate has been postponed sine die.

The great rival of the centrist chancellor, Friedrich Merz, in favor of a right-wing, is in low hours: his very liberal position in economics is not in line with the Germans’ demand for state support.

His adversary, the moderate Armin Laschet, a regional leader close to Merkel and supported by the popular health minister, Jens Spahn, has a more unifying profile.

– The extreme right falls –

But it is the Bavarian leader Markus Söder who emerges as an emerging figure in this crisis.

Söder, who runs a region hit hard by covid-19, has become the most popular personality after Merkel. The Germans celebrate the speed with which Bavaria adopted confinement measures.

The Greens, in the opposition, are victims of the crisis and pass below 20% of voting intention. But it is the extreme right of Alternative for Germany (AfD) that is most affected by the situation.

AfD, the scene of an internal war with its most radical wing, has fallen below 10% in voting intention.

As a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic, “there is a return to virtues that are rather foreign to AfD: solidarity, reliability, prudence, confidence in power and in the spirit of the lights,” an editorial on Spiegel analyzes on Saturday, which nevertheless fears the end of such a rise in the event of an economic and social crisis.