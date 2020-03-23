Popularity of López Obrador turns 12 weeks down

In the last 12 weeks, the popularity of the president Andrés Manuel López workshop has gone down, according Consult Mitofsky. This digital measurement indicates that the decrease in the general average is the greatest since mid-November in the Culiacán / LeBarón crisis.

The presence of the pandemic by COVID-19 has recorded figures of 300 thousand infected people in the world and the deaths caused by the disease are around 13 thousand. According to Mitofsky, “All the attention on the president concentrates on measures to deal with coronavirus, which for some have been insufficient. In Mexico, until the last cut, confirmed cases with the virus are 251 and have been reported two deaths.

Further, the world economy has had turbulent movements generated by the worsening of the health crisis due to the coronavirus in some countries, so that the perception regarding economic security by Mexicans may be uncertain. This morning he recorded the sale of the dollar to 24.08 pesos.

The first week of January, the 58.7% of the respondents they said to be in agreement with the management of the President of the Republic. Nevertheless, after 12 weeks, just the 51.6% percent expressed themselves in favor of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s work.

On the other hand, regarding the disapproval of your government, in the first week the 41.2% disagreed with their administration and at the end of the twelfth week the percentage of respondents who positioned themselves in disagreement with the performance of the president was 48.4%.

In the month of February, the Mexicans granted 11 percentage points less compared to the same month in 2019. This decrease in approval is observed among women and youth.

Criticism of the AMLO government in recent weeks

Although many external factors have converged to cause the decline in the popularity of the Mexican president in recent weeks, one of the most notable is his performance before the health crisis the world is going throughor and who has recently arrived in the country.

The Mexican government has put the reflectors on the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, who has been in charge of communicating the actions and everything related to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, André Manuel López Obrador has been pointed out by not “lead by example” or for not abiding by direct recommendations such as avoid direct contact with people. Well, in recent days, the president attended Hermosillo Sonora and at the airport he agreed to give kisses and hugs to everyone who approached him.

However, regarding the concrete measures that the federal public administration has taken highlights the National Day of Healthy Distance, which establishes four main points that aim to prevent the spread of the virus, basic prevention measures, the temporary suspension of non-essential activities, the rescheduling of events of mass concentration and the protection and care of the elderly.

On the other hand, last Thursday the president announced that his government is already preparing the DN-III Plan, which has the objective of facing the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico. In addition, the president has indicated on different occasions that his government There have been no unforeseen events, since a strategy to deal with the arrival of the disease in the national territory had been planned for three months.

The plan to be implemented will include the assistance of elements of the Army and Navy. In addition, the President reported that the Secretary of Finance will provide the necessary resources to armed forces so that the agency controls the 10 hospitals of recent construction in case it is necessary for the contingency for coronavirus.

“We will count, as they always have, with the support of the Army and Navy, with all its medical personnel, with their facilities. The entire government is prepared, so we are doing things, “said the president at a press conference.