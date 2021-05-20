Popular YouTuber and video gamer MMOS Pat arrested

JSO Popular MMOS Pat was arrested

Popular MMOS Pat, a YouTube and video game star, whose real name is Patrick Julianelle, was arrested on an assault charge, but is now no longer in police custody, according to online records from Duval County, Florida.

The young man wrote on Twitter that he was the subject of “false accusations.”

A police report obtained by Heavy.com says that both Pat and his girlfriend, Elizabeth “Liz” Heranek, were arrested because they gave “contrary stories.”

Play

Meet My GIRLFRIEND! Meet my beautiful girlfriend Liz! NEW BOOK! harpercollins.com/products/popularmmos-presents-zombies-day-off?variant=32217991807010 Instagram: instagram.com/popularmmospat/ TikTok: tiktok.com/@popularmmos Pat’s Life Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCcAwXGh9X5a6iaA9DcfPooQ Shirts! represent.com/store/popularmmos Intro by: youtube.com/calzone442 Intro song: Spag Heddy – Pink Koeks provided by Play Me Records: youtube.com/user/playmerecords facebook.com/playmerecords Follow Spag Heddy: facebook.com/SpagHeddy soundcloud.com/spagheddy Royalty Free Music by audiomicro.com/royalty-free-music2021-05-07T17:37:07Z

Based on the stories to the contrary and without independent witnesses, both subjects were arrested for domestic assault and transported to the PDTF without incident. Both individuals refused to complete any domestic violence paperwork or provide a written statement or photograph their injuries, ”the report says.

Online records show that Pat, whose full real name is Patrick Thomas Julianelle, was taken into custody at 11:15 p.m. on May 16, 2021 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department in Jacksonville, Florida.

We got Julianelle’s photo. Here is the mugshot

As of May 19, 2021, Julianelle was listed as “out of custody.” He was arrested on a charge of domestic battery: causing bodily harm, according to jail records obtained by Heavy.

Heavy also confirmed this information with the Jacksonville Police Public Information Officer, who said, “Yes, he was arrested” and confirmed the alleged charge.

Pat addressed the allegations on her Twitter page, writing: “Don’t believe everything you hear. I will have to address the false accusations soon. And Eleni thank you for leaking my address and harassing me and Liz when she told you to stop posting about her and you refused. You are a terrible person. Okay, the last tweet was too much. “

This is what you need to know:

Popular MMOS Pat was arrested and later released on $ 2,503 bail

Jail records say Popular MMOS Pat was released on $ 2,503.00 bond. The charge for which you were detained is a misdemeanor. Records say he is a 32-year-old white male who is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Still haven’t posted anything because it’s so complicated. There are people I don’t want to hurt with my response. I’ve never hurt anyone but I’d almost rather take the hate myself. They never tell you how hard it will be to have a job in the public eye … – Pat (@PopularMMOS) May 20, 2021

A surety agency is on file. Although the police refer charges, it is the prosecutor who decides whether to actually present them. Popular MMOS Pat’s jail records say there is no pending hearing date for him. A prosecutor’s review can take some time.

The police report, which we obtained through an open records request, says an officer responded to a home in “reference to a naked woman knocking on the front door.”

The officer contacted Patrick Julianelle, who was standing outside his residence.

He claimed that he and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Heranek, have been “in an intimate relationship for about three months, and have lived together in the house for a few weeks.”

The report continues: “Patrick stated that the two had been drinking and got into an argument.” The last part of that sentence is crossed out. “Patrick said Elizabeth got in his vehicle and left and he wasn’t sure where he went. Patrick said Elizabeth is bipolar and acts this way often, yet the police were never called. “

Don’t believe everything you hear. I will need to address the false accusations soon. And Eleni thanks for leaking my address and harassing me and Liz when she told you to stop posting about her and you refused. You are a terrible person. Okay the last tweet was too much – Pat (@PopularMMOS) May 19, 2021

The officer read Julianelle her Miranda rights, but what she told police was not disclosed. “Patrick invited me to his residence to observe the damage,” the report says, but the rest is also under reservation.

The report says that “the rescue responded and bandaged the wounds” but to whom it refers, he fainted.

Heranek is listed as his girlfriend. There are images from the body camera.

A tweet from his ex-girlfriend is giving something to talk about

Julianelle’s ex-girlfriend Jen liked a tweet making similar accusations against Julianelle, sparking speculation online about her arrest.

Play

We are breaking up We decided to break up and end our relationship because it will make us both happier. Jen’s Channel! youtube.com/gamingwithjen/ BUY MY SHIRTS PLZ !! jk2019-05-25T21: 39: 59Z

Pat retweeted a tweet from Jen, however, which read: “I don’t use Twitter regularly and when they messaged me about all this drama, I continued to see what was being said. I accidentally liked a tweet that now looks bad. Pat never in the 10 years we were together laid his hand on me. “

Jen and Pat had announced their breakup on video some time ago.

This is the original version of Heavy