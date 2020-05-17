For a couple of years, Dyson dreamed of becoming the British Tesla. But something did not go as expected. The popular technology maker, known worldwide for its vacuum cleaners, He was developing an electric car with revolutionary characteristics They included a range of almost 1,000 kilometers, but finally the project had to be canceled.

With an estimated fortune of around € 18 billion, James Dyson, the founder of the company, is already the richest person in the UK. He invested more than 600 million from his own pocket to develop the dyson electric car, as he explains in an interview in the newspaper The Sunday Times.

Between 2017 and 2019 more than 600 people came to work on the Dyson electric car, which was to have amazing specifications. But Dyson did not find a way to make the project profitable.

The dyson electric car, which had the provisional name N526, as reported by The Sunday Times, was a 2.6-ton SUV that used solid batteries to deliver an autonomy of no less than 965 Kilometers.

The rest of the specifications were also very good: it accelerated from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.8 seconds, and reached a speed of 201 km / h. This is more than enough data to compete with Tesla and other manufacturers of electric cars.

It was not a project on paper. James Dyson himself came to drive a prototype, explaining that it was practically finished.

In 2019 the project was a firm decision, because Dyson wanted to expand its business beyond vacuum cleaners, vacuum robots and other home appliances. Even planned to build a vehicle factory in Singapore to manufacture your electric car.

But after a few months of study, the company’s economic experts concluded that the project was not economically viable. They didn’t have enough economic muscle to build cars and wait to sell tens of thousands of units, before they started to be profitable. That gives Tesla added merit …

But these two years invested in the electric car are not going to be wasted. Dyson has announced that they will focus on the development of solid batteries, as well as in machine learning and artificial intelligence.