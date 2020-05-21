Mota Jr, one of Portugal’s most popular rappers, has been found dead at his Sesimbra home, located about 40 kilometers from Lisbon. The young man had been missing for more than two months and it has been the singer’s own mother who has alerted the Portuguese authorities that something strange was happening.

The Portuguese police, for their part, maintain that the young man was jumped by two hooded men who detained him at his home to steal his gold jewelry. that he liked so much to show in his video clips. The events occurred on March 15, before the declaration of the State of Emergency in the neighboring country in the face of the coronavirus health crisis.

The judicial police report indicates that at the time the body was found, it was in a strong state of decomposition. Mota was recognized thanks to the clothes he wore and a bag he carried. Now, the investigations revolve around alleged images that are circulating on social networks that show the members of a band wearing the jewels of the young rapper. On the other hand, this event has generated a great impact in Portugal due in part to the rapper’s popularity and the circumstances in which the events took place.

Mota Jr.

Mota was one of the leading artists in Portugal. Some of his songs like “Ca Bu Fla Ma Nau” has more than 21 million views on YouTube. Likewise, other of his works have been the subject of controversy such as “Bu Casta Acredita”, where he appears showing the camera a pistol just like some American rappers do in their videos. The news of his death has caused a Great consternation among his fans, who have quickly shown their condolences and support for the singer’s family.