Following the example of their parents, they make up the band that combines norteño with pop, rap, hip hop and lyrics in English and Spanish

Hernán “Mexia” Y Giovanni Hernández could have been covered under the incredible umbrella that offers the name of The North Tigers, the legendary northern band of his father and uncles. However, they went down the difficult road and this Friday, after years of work, they released their first album “Suenatron”.

After listening to their parents, the children of Hernán Hernández -the bassist of The Tigers– they agreed to combine Sound Engineering studies with their love of music and, following their example, they not only launched their own band, which they named Sounds, but they created their own sound: the “popteño”.

The emergence of a new genre

“We have been working on this for several years and now we finally meet the goal of bringing our album, called ‘Suenatron’, to the public as the group,” he said in a talk with EFE. Mexia, who with his brother and close friends Matt Gonzáles and Eduardo Montelongo They make up the band that combines norteño with pop, rap, hip hop and lyrics in English and Spanish.

“Our music is a reflection of who we are. We grew up in California, in Mexican families. We have a little of everything and that is the popteño and the sound of Suenatron“He explained.

The musician also argued that this is “a bicultural sound”, hence the name “popteño”, although he assured that they are “much more than pop and norteño”.

The project takes six years of development and all the details have been well thought out, because according to GiovanniThey already have a career and are “music professionals, both in the artistic and technical aspects”.

His achievements support his claim: his first single, “Simply”, was ranked in 2015 on the Billboard Hot 100. The second, “Caramelo,” was a hit on the radio.

To dance with “María Lolita”



Produced by Juan Manuel Caipo Y Matt González and recorded between the Californian cities of San José and Oakland (USA), “Suenatron” has 10 songs, from which they chose the most moved to promote the promotion: “María Lolita”.

It is an electronic approach to the fusion of cumbia and polka that dominates the most danceable northern music, a song that “speaks of those women who are holy on the outside, but devilish on the inside“He explained Mexia.

“As human beings we all have two sides, either bad or good“Added the musician, who assured that instinct always feeds” one more than the other. “

“But it is also a metaphor for bicultural life“Contributed MontelongoBecause “Latinos change when we are in our Latin world and when we are with others.”

Every detail of the new album counts



The four artists share, in addition to their passion for music, a taste for design and comics, superheroes and cartoons such as “Voltron”, “Transformers” or “Star Wars”.

That is why they took the maximum care not only of the sound, but also of the graphic elements of their album.

The cover and “lyric video” of “María Lolita” were created by Alfonso Acosta “Pantera”, guitarist for the multicultural band Jenny and The Mexicats.

Meanwhile, the album cover was produced by Antonio Rivera, designer of the clothing brand “Damn”, with the illustration of an Aztec robot with golden lines on a black background.

A whole graphic group that they feel that “represents everyone’s musical tastes” according to Gonzales.

“I like cumbia and reggae. To Gio the ‘heavy metal’ and ‘screamo’. Eddie rock Spanish and Hernán rap and the regional Mexican. In the sound and in the robot we are all“He added Mexía.

The personalities and tastes of the members of “Suenatron” are also reflected in the album’s repertoire, which includes songs such as the bilingual “Cumbia Cali”, “Compas” with the collaboration of Jonaz of Plastilina Mosh and “Botas y Tejana”.

The Hernández brothers and their companions know that it is impossible for there to be no comparisons with Los Tigres del Norte because this is their “blood”. However, their goal is to be recognized as “music innovators.”

.